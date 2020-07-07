BC/EFA Will Match Donations to The Actors Fund to Help Seniors Effected by Health Crisis
The Actors Fund has teamed up with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS for its Seniors Safety Net Campaign to help seniors effected by the health crisis. Donate now and your gift will be matched dollar-for-dollar by BC/EFA up to $100,000.
"Your tax-deductible gift today will help care for the seniors who have enriched our lives and for all the members of the entertainment community who are struggling during this unprecedented crisis," says The Actors Fund.
Click here to donate today.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic in mid-March, The Actors Fund has provided urgently-needed emergency financial assistance to performing arts and entertainment community workers nationally, already totaling more than $13 million in assistance to more than 11,000 people.
Financial assistance grants continue to be provided to help those in need with assistance for basic living expenses. To apply for assistance to The Actors Fund, visit www.actorsfund.org/GetHelp.
The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.
