BAPHTA presents GAYS GIVE BACK, January 24, 7:30-10:00 PM.

The auteurs behind BAPHTA (not to be confused with the British Academy of Film and Television and Art) have rounded up some of New York's most celebrated gays for a one-night only mutual aid benefit show.

BAPHTA is composed of two weirdos Tim Kov (writer, playwright, performer) and Andy Ward (comedian, writer, and performer). They met in 2018 and now perform their signature song and dance all over the city, including a weekly Ridgewood comedy residency in the back room of The Windjammer.

After years of taking, BAPHTA is finally looking to give back. Part comedy show, part VH1 DIVAS - gay comedians will perform, sing, monologue, and scare the audience.

In addition to BAPHTA, the evening will include the comedy stylings of:

Charlie Bardey (Exploration Live!)

Nico Carney (Netflix: Is A Joke)

Ian Lockwood (Girlfriend Pageant)

Chris Murphy (Vanity Fair)

Richard Perez (Showtime)

James Wendt (New York Comedy Festival)

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216534®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seetickets.us%2Fevent%2FGAYS-GIVEBACK%2F522181?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

All proceeds will go to Monkworx to fight food and shelter insecurity in Queens.