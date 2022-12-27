BAPHTA Presents GAYS GIVE BACK, January 24
Join some of New York's most celebrated gays for a one-night only mutual aid benefit show.
BAPHTA presents GAYS GIVE BACK, January 24, 7:30-10:00 PM.
The auteurs behind BAPHTA (not to be confused with the British Academy of Film and Television and Art) have rounded up some of New York's most celebrated gays for a one-night only mutual aid benefit show.
BAPHTA is composed of two weirdos Tim Kov (writer, playwright, performer) and Andy Ward (comedian, writer, and performer). They met in 2018 and now perform their signature song and dance all over the city, including a weekly Ridgewood comedy residency in the back room of The Windjammer.
After years of taking, BAPHTA is finally looking to give back. Part comedy show, part VH1 DIVAS - gay comedians will perform, sing, monologue, and scare the audience.
In addition to BAPHTA, the evening will include the comedy stylings of:
Charlie Bardey (Exploration Live!)
Nico Carney (Netflix: Is A Joke)
Ian Lockwood (Girlfriend Pageant)
Chris Murphy (Vanity Fair)
Richard Perez (Showtime)
James Wendt (New York Comedy Festival)
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216534®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seetickets.us%2Fevent%2FGAYS-GIVEBACK%2F522181?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
All proceeds will go to Monkworx to fight food and shelter insecurity in Queens.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 27, 2022
The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors are coming up and we are celebrating the special occasion with some of our favorite videos of past Broadway performances. Check out the full list!
Photos: Ben Vereen Visits the Museum Of Broadway
December 27, 2022
See photos of Legendary Broadway (and film, TV, and concert) star Ben Vereen making a holiday visit to see the new Museum Of Broadway!
VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' on Broadway
December 27, 2022
Watch a new teaser video from BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' on Broadway!
PICTURES FROM HOME Delays Previews By Three Days
December 27, 2022
PICTURES FROM HOME will now begin previews on Broadway on Friday, January 13, 2023, instead of the previously announced January 10th first preview, at Studio 54 on Broadway. Opening night is Thursday, February 9, 2023.
VIDEO: Watch Travis Cormier Perform 'I Would Do Anything For Love' in Las Vegas's BAT OUT OF HELL
December 27, 2022
Watch a clip of Travis Cormier performing 'I Would Do Anything For Love' from Bat Out of Hell in Las Vegas.