BAD CINDERELLA Partners with The Broadway Exchange to Release Digital Collectibles

Bad Cinderella, Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical, and The Broadway Exchange, the premier marketplace for Digital Collectibles for live theatre, announced today their partnership to create a series of Digital Collectibles that will give fans a new and exciting way to engage with the show, collect and share their favorite moments, receive behind-the-scenes content, and win rewards, such as tickets, merchandise and exclusive experiences. This is the first Broadway production to embrace Digital Collectibles as a fully integrated part of the show's fan engagement, promotion, and revenue plans.

The series launches today at www.BWAYX.com with an invitation from the Queen to enter the world of Belleville. Fans who claim this free collectible will get early access to content from Bad Cinderella that will be released over the following days and weeks. This entire initial collection will be free for fans of the show, and those who collect the full set will be entered into a contest to win exclusive autographed merchandise. Future Digital Collectibles for Bad Cinderella will include digital merchandise that can be purchased online and at the theatre, as well as collector contests to win tickets and prizes.

Christine Schwarzman, President of No Guarantees, the lead producer of Bad Cinderella, said the partnership marks an important moment for Broadway. "This represents an evolution in fan engagement," she said. "We know that theatre fans are passionate about their favorite shows, both old and new, and to give them a new way to feel like they are part of the experience is exciting. This partnership will provide a pathway to inspire and digitally engage lovers of musicals and live theatre."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with No Guarantees and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella," said Ron Guirguis, CEO of The Broadway Exchange. "The dynamic team at No Guarantees has the vision, energy and passion to see what's next for live theatre. Andrew Lloyd Webber has been a force in musical theatre for more than five decades, and has always been on the forefront, creating powerful connections to millions of theatre fans around the world. This partnership is a next step in nurturing those connections."

The Digital Collectibles represent a win-win for show creators and fans alike. Productions get a new way to engage with fans, as well as a new revenue stream that helps support the show, while fans get an opportunity to take a piece of their favorite shows home with them.

The Broadway Exchange works with theatrical partners to create digital collectibles. They are beautifully rendered 3D, multimedia objects that collectors can buy, sell, and share with other passionate fans. Ninety percent of profits from the sale of these collectibles go back to the show and The Broadway Exchange donates 3% of all sales to charities connected to Broadway. The Bad Cinderella digital collectibles are minted on the Flow blockchain where each collectible requires less energy than an Instagram post or Google search.*

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella begins performances on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023. In addition to music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Bad Cinderella features a book by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell and lyrics by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel. JoAnn M. Hunter choreographs with direction by Laurence Connor.

