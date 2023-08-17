BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Back to the Future on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Back to the Future playing on Broadway?

Back to the Future is running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre. It is located at 1634 Broadway in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Back to the Future on Broadway?

The Winter Garden Theatre is a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: 50th Street (1), 50th Street (C, E), 49th Street (N, R, W), and 7th Ave (B, D, E). Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7) and 59th Street-Columbus Circle (A, B, C, D, 1) are also within walking distance, but will take a bit longer to get there.

When did Back to the Future open on Broadway?

Back to the Future began previews at the Winter Garden Theatre on June 30, 2023 and offically opened on Broadway on August 3, 2023.

Is Back to the Future playing outside of New York City?

Yes! After making its world premiere in Manchester in 2020, Back to the Future opened in London's West End, where it is still running at the Adelphi Theatre. The musical will launch a North American tour in Summer 2024.

What is Back to the Future based on?

Back to the Future is based on the beloved 1985 film of the same name, starring Michael J. Fox as “Marty McFly” and Christopher Lloyd as “Dr Emmett Brown.” The film grossed $360.6 million at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).

What is Back to the Future about?

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Do you have to know to movie to see the musical?

Not at all. Though fans of the film will recoginize many callbacks to the original film, the plot is easy to follow without having seen the movie.

Who wrote Back to the Future?

Back to the Future has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Bob Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Alan Silvestri composed the iconic film score for the series.

How long is Back to the Future?

Back to the Future is 2 hours and 35 minutes, including one 20 minute intermission.

What days of the week does Back to the Future play on Broadway?

Who are the characters in Back to the Fututre?

The main characters in Back to the Future include: Marty McFly, Emmett Brown, George McFly, Lorraine Baines-McFly, Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Biff Tannen, Jennifer Parker, Principal Strickland/Mayor Red Thomas, Dave McFly/Slick, Linda McFly, 3D, and Clocktower Woman/Spokeswoman.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Back to the Future?

Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Roger Bart (Emmett Brown), Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines-McFly), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Merritt David Janes (Principal Strickland/Mayor Red Thomas), Daryl Tofa (Dave McFly), Amber Ardolino (Linda McFly), Will Branner (3D), and Jonalyn Saxer (Clocktower Woman/Spokeswoman).

Is the original Broadway cast still in Back to the Future?

Yes! The original Broadway cast can still be seen in the production today.

What songs are in Back to the Future?

Musical numbers in Back to the Future include:

"Overture"

"It's Only a Matter of Time" - Marty McFly, Goldie Wilson, Ensemble

"Audition/Got No Future" - Marty

"Wherever We're Going" - Jennifer Parker, Marty

"Hello – Is Anybody Home?" - Marty, George McFly, Dave McFly, Linda McFly, and Lorraine

McFly

"It Works" - Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown, Female Ensemble

"Cake" - Ensemble

"Got No Future" (reprise) - Marty

"Gotta Start Somewhere" - Goldie Wilson, Ensemble

"My Myopia" - George

"Pretty Baby" - Lorraine and Girls

"Future Boy" - Marty, Doc, Ensemble

"Hill Valley High School Fight Song" - Ensemble

"Something About That Boy" - Lorraine, Biff Tannen, 3D, Slick, Ensemble

"21st Century" - Doc, Ensemble

"Something About That Boy" (reprise) - Lorraine

"Put Your Mind to It" - Marty, George, Ensemble

"For the Dreamers" - Doc

"Teach Him a Lesson" - Biff, 3D, Slick

"The Letter/It's Only a Matter of Time" (reprise) - Marty, Jennifer

"Deep Divin'" - Marvin Berry, Ensemble

"Pretty Baby" (reprise) - Lorraine #

"Earth Angel" - Marvin, George, Lorraine, Ensemble

"Johnny B. Goode" - Marty, Ensemble

"The Clocktower/For the Dreamers" (reprise) - Doc

"The Power of Love" - Marty, Jennifer, Goldie Wilson, Company

"Doc Returns/Finale: It's Only a Matter of Time" (Instrumental reprise) - Full Company

"Back in Time" - Marty, Doc, Company

Does Back to the Future have a cast recording?

Though there is not yet a recording of the original Broadway cast, the Original London Cast Recording was released by Sony Masterworks Broadway in March 2022.

Did Back to the Future win any awards?

The London production won the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a BroadwayWorld Award for Best New Musical. It will be elligible for Tony Award nominations in sping 2024.

Can I bring my child to Back to the Future?

Yes! Back to the Future it is suitable for a general audience aged 6 and up. Children under the age of 4 will not be admitted into the theatre.

Does Back to the Future use special effects?

Yes, the show includes flashing lights, strobe effects, smoke/haze and pyrotechnics.

How do I get tickets to Back to the Future?

Does Back to the Future have a lottery?

Yes! A limited number of $45 tickets will be available via digital lottery, subject to availability. The digital lottery opens at 12AM ET one day before the performance and winners are drawn at 10AM ET and 3PM ET that same day. Tickets are non-transferable and limited to 2 tickets per person. For additional rules and to enter visit rush.telecharge.com.

A limited number of $40 in-person general rush tickets will be available every day when the Winter Garden Theatre box office opens, on a first-come, first-served basis. Maximum of two tickets per person, subject to availability. Seat locations and the number of tickets available are subject to availability and determined at the discretion of the box office.

