August Wilson Center Partners With ROAM and NARM for Museum Access

Membership at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC) just reached a whole new level. The Center is now partnering with the Reciprocal Organization of Associated Museums (ROAM) and the North American Reciprocal Museum Association (NARM), giving members the opportunity to receive free general admission and other benefits at more than 1,000 institutions across the United States, Canada and beyond.

ROAM and NARM are free reciprocal networks that connect world-class institutions to share benefits with other establishments of all sizes and types. AWAACC joins a diverse group of participating museums, including art, culture, history, science and technology, children’s, design, military, transportation and many other specialized interests.

'By joining forces with the ROAM and NARM reciprocal networks, we are opening doors to explore and engage with other vibrant communities, turning your local membership card into a cultural passport that is valid across the continent and beyond,' said Janis Burley, CEO of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center.

AWAACC relies on annual contributions from its members to support all areas of its general operations, including fine art, education, community programs and one of the City’s most loved events, the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival. Admission to the Center is free and open to the public. Membership gifts make that possible and help ensure that everyone has access to visual art, entertainment and education experiences.

AWAACC is hosting its annual Membership Drive with the goal of signing up 5,000 new members by September 30. To become a member, individuals must make a tax-deductible contribution to AWAACC on one of eight levels, from $50 (Actor Membership) to $10,000 (National Treasure Circle). To qualify for ROAM and NARM participation, patrons must join at the $100 level (Director Membership) or higher.

Members receive exclusive invitations to special events and artists talk backs, private previews to visual art exhibits, discounted tickets to Center presentations, VIP member access and hospitality at music and film festivals, early access to the best seating at Center events and more.

New benefits in the AWAACC Membership Department include Concierge Service. Members at the Playwright level and above (starting at $650) will have access to personalized ticketing assistance to help them secure seats for events such as the Taste of Jazz concert and VIP seating at the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival.

'We’re also working to build relationships with other entertainment organizations throughout the city so that, in the future, our members can have access to VIP opportunities at events beyond the Center,' said Victoria Rajaraman, Director-Individual Giving at AWAACC.

In addition, AWAACC will be launching new digital membership cards, which will make it easier for members to access and take advantage of their benefits. Members will be able to claim their Jazz Festival and other benefits with the click of a button directly from their personal devices. This new member experience is expected to launch in early 2027.

To become an AWAACC Member, which now gives you access to museums across the continent through partnership with NARM and ROAM, go to https://awaacc.org/support/membership/ and select the level of your choice.

For information on VIP member benefits at the 16th Annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, set for September 17 – 20, please visit https://pittsburghjazzfest.org.

For more information on the reciprocal networks, log on to ROAM and NARM.

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