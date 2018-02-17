Audra McDonald to Become the Namesake for Her High School's Theater

Roosevelt School of the Arts is planning to name its theater after Broadway star Audra McDonald, the school's most famous alumnus, according to the Fresno Bee. McDonald graduated from the school in 1988.

The idea was brought forward by school board member Cal Johnson, and the board will vote during its meeting on Wednesday.

Miguel Arias, Fresno Unified School District spokesman, said that McDonald "graciously accepted the honor." The district is working with her to decide on a time for the dedication. Arias hopes to plan the dedication for the timeframe in which McDonald was already planning to perform in Fresno, May 26.

It has not been confirmed if McDonald will perform at the dedication.

Audra McDonald is unparalleled in the breadth and versatility of her artistry as both a singer and an actress. The winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, and an Emmy Award, she was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2015 and received a 2015 National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama. Raised in Fresno, California, the Julliard-trained soprano is equally at home on Broadway and opera stages as she is in roles on film and television. Of her many roles, her favorites are those performed offstage: passionate advocate for equal rights and homeless youth, wife to actor Will Swenson, and mother to her children.





