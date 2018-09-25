Audience Rewards Announces New VIP Membership Level To Celebrate 10th Anniversary

In honor of its 10th anniversary, Audience Rewards, the nation's first and only loyalty program for patrons of the performing arts, is introducing a new VIP membership level. Audience Rewards will select their most engaged customers, the top 1% of their 2.5 million members, and offer them extra benefits, including the ability to earn points faster, redeem points at lower amounts, and ultimately attend Broadway shows even more frequently than they already do.

VIP member benefits are as follows:

- Earn points faster: VIPs will earn 3 points per dollar spent, instead of 2

- Double bonus days: VIPs will have the opportunity to earn double bonus points on select tickets - an unprecedented way to maximize point earning

- Preferred award pricing: VIPs will save 500 points per ticket when redeeming points

- Birthday perks: VIPs will receive surprises from Audience Rewards every birthday

- VIP members will receive early access to select redemptions including select Rewarding Experiences and great seats for their favorite shows

- VIP members also have access to a preferred customer service hotline, for VIP service

Moving forward, additional Audience Rewards members may also qualify for VIP status, or renew VIP status for another year, by earning 10,000 ShowPoints in any 365-day period. For more information about Audience Rewards VIP membership benefits, visit https://www.audiencerewards.com/vip.

Audience Rewards is the Official Rewards Program of Broadway, and provides benefits and rewards for fans of the performing arts. Membership is free and allows you to earn ShowPoints on ticket purchases that can be used for free tickets, theatre collectibles, unique experiences, and more. Members also benefit from ticket pre-sales and VIP access to shows and events. The founders are a unique coalition of prominent theatre owners, including Nederlander, Shubert, and Jujamcyn, major national presenters, and key performing arts centers from across the country.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You