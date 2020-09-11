Atlantic Actors Work. Are you next?
Interested in the Atlantic acting experience?
I can't think of a more noble way to spend my pandemic than by allowing myself the permission and freedom to grow as an actor. And to deepen my relationship to my own personal creativity in the company of like-minded individuals who view me as a peer and prayerfully as a friend.
I can honestly say with supreme and unassuming confidence, truly for the first time in my life, I am an artist."
READ MORE
https://atlanticactingschool.org/now-is-the-time-no-time-like-the-present/
Interested in the Atlantic acting experience?
https://atlanticactingschool.org/
You're in luck! We are still accepting applications for our Evening Conservatory, a concentrated year-long program designed for the working actor, offered in two flexible formats this fall: fully remotely or in a hybrid learning model.
We have also just announced a new slate of Part-Time Virtual Classes for actors of all backgrounds and abilities!
Evening Conservatory
https://atlanticactingschool.org/programs/evening/
Begins September 28
Monday - Thursday | 6:45 - 10:15pm ET
Limited Spots Remain!
LEARN MORE
Virtual Part-Time Classes
https://atlanticactingschool.org/programs/virtual-classes/
Beginning in October
Save 10% when you register for 2+ classes by September 22
LEARN MORE
Hungry for a new challenge, but not quite sure which program is right for you? Join our Fall Social on Thursday, September 17 to learn more, ask questions and meet our Admissions team!
RSVP
https://atlanticactingschool.org/upcoming-events/
APPLY NOW
https://atlanticactingschool.org/apply/go/
More Hot Stories For You
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis....
How New York City's Return to Normalcy Hinges on the Return of Broadway
The Washington Post has reported on the ways in which the life and economy of New York City hinges upon bringing Broadway back, and how Broadway canno...
VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Get Quizzed on Pop Culture
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody take a series of pop culture quizzes. Can they tell the difference between the Friends and Seinfeld theme so...
Kevin Spacey Sued by Anthony Rapp for Alleged Sexual Assault in the 1980s
Variety has reported that Kevin Spacey is being sued by two men who alleged that Spacey committed sexual battery against them when they were 14 years ...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says He Has Had 'Negligible Effects From the Oxford Vaccine and am Feeling Fine'
Andrew Lloyd Webber was recently vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial. Today, he shared an update on how he is feeling...
Dr. Anthony Fauci Comments On A Return To Theaters & More
In an Instagram Live interview with actress Jennifer Garner, Dr. Anthony Fauci weighed in on the state of the long-term effects of the coronavirus pan...