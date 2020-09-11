Atlantic Actors Work. Are you next?

Interested in the Atlantic acting experience?

I can't think of a more noble way to spend my pandemic than by allowing myself the permission and freedom to grow as an actor. And to deepen my relationship to my own personal creativity in the company of like-minded individuals who view me as a peer and prayerfully as a friend.

I can honestly say with supreme and unassuming confidence, truly for the first time in my life, I am an artist."

You're in luck! We are still accepting applications for our Evening Conservatory, a concentrated year-long program designed for the working actor, offered in two flexible formats this fall: fully remotely or in a hybrid learning model.

We have also just announced a new slate of Part-Time Virtual Classes for actors of all backgrounds and abilities!

Begins September 28

Monday - Thursday | 6:45 - 10:15pm ET

Limited Spots Remain!

Beginning in October

Save 10% when you register for 2+ classes by September 22

Hungry for a new challenge, but not quite sure which program is right for you? Join our Fall Social on Thursday, September 17 to learn more, ask questions and meet our Admissions team!

