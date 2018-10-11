AtenciÃ³n! Wanna Be in the IN THE HEIGHTS Film? Lin-Manuel Miranda Launches Digital Casting Call

Are you destined to be in the In the Heights movie. No Me Diga! This could be your lucky day. Warner Bros. has just put out a casting call for digital submissions for the upcoming film, which begins filming in summer 2019.

Send an audition tape by Wednesday, November 7, HERE for one of the four roles listed below, to be considered.

FEMALE ROLE #1 - Young, starry-eyed and intelligent (book-smart and street-smart). Must sing and dance well. Familiarity with speaking Spanish is ideal.

FEMALE ROLE #2 - A strong woman who is stylish, sassy and loves to gossip. Must sing and dance well. Familiarity with speaking Spanish is ideal.

MALE ROLE #1 - Completely streetwise, this teen is brilliant but also a total goofball. Must sing and dance well. Familiarity with speaking Spanish is ideal.

MALE ROLE #2 - Driven, charismatic, and full of energy. Puts on a brave face when times get tough. Must rap, sing and dance well. Familiarity with speaking Spanish is ideal.

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Anthony Ramos has been tapped to star in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit 2005 Broadway musical, In the Heights. Ramos, who originated the role of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in "Hamilton" will re-team with "Hamilton" creator Miranda for the "Heights" film.

"In the Heights" is set in WASHINGTON HEIGHTS in New York City and focuses on a bodega owner who is closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother's fortune.

"In the Heights" will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros., who picked up the movie last month after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co. The film's script will be written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will direct the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders are set to produce.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

