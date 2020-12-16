Asian Men on Broadway Celebrated in 2021 Calendar

Unapologetically Asian, a brand action campaign set to empower all generations of Asian and Asian Americans to take pride in their culture and heritage, today released the 2021 Broadway Asian Men (BAM!) Calendar which features prominent stage performers from around the country.

The calendar, in collaboration with photographer Mari Uchida, serves as a collective love letter to the Asian American community and aims to challenge how Asian men are stereotypically perceived in mainstream media.

Each month of the calendar features Asian men across various shows, including Marc delaCruz, who made history has the first Asian actor to play the role of Alexander Hamilton on the TONY Award winning Broadway show Hamilton, and Zachary Noah Piser, the first Asian actor to play the role of Evan Hansen in the TONY Award winning Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen.

The full calendar lineup includes:

a-? Marc delaCruz (Broadway's Hamilton)

a-? Zachary Noah Piser (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen)

a-? Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon Revival)

a-? Billy Bustamante (Miss Saigon Revival)

a-? Marcus Shane (Mean Girls National Tour)

a-? Gen Parton-Shin (RENT, Miss Saigon)

a-? Jon Hoche (King Kong on Broadway)

a-? Al Guerzon (Mama Mia!, Ghost)

a-? George Salazar (Broadway's Be More Chill, Spring Awakening)

a-? Manu Narayan (Bombay Dreams)

a-? Kevin Schuering (The King and I)

a-? Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day, Love Life)

a-? David Huynh (Vietgone, Henry VI)

a-? David Park (Red Roses, Green Gold)

a-? Karl Josef Co (The Unsinkable Molly Brown)

Proceeds of the 2021 BAM! Calendar will benefit Unapologetically Asian's community programming and Send Chinatown Love, a community organization providing relief to small businesses in New York City's Chinatown suffering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization works to provide merchants a sustainable digital community through the pandemic and beyond, providing them an online platform support that they otherwise wouldn't have.

Uchida, who is a NYC-based Japanese portrait/performance photographer, is an actor and stage performer herself. The project is supported by the Broadway Diversity Project and Tremendous Communications.

"With this calendar, I wanted to provide a space for people to celebrate the beauty and talent of Asian men. After the challenges we've faced in 2020,I can't think of a better way to usher in the new year," says Uchida.

The 2021 Broadway Asian Men (BAM!) Calendar is available for purchase now at www.unapologeticallyasian.com.