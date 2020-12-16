Asian Men on Broadway Celebrated in 2021 Calendar
The calendar features Marc delaCruz from Hamilton, Zachary Noah Piser from Dear Evan Hanson, and more.
Unapologetically Asian, a brand action campaign set to empower all generations of Asian and Asian Americans to take pride in their culture and heritage, today released the 2021 Broadway Asian Men (BAM!) Calendar which features prominent stage performers from around the country.
The calendar, in collaboration with photographer Mari Uchida, serves as a collective love letter to the Asian American community and aims to challenge how Asian men are stereotypically perceived in mainstream media.
Each month of the calendar features Asian men across various shows, including Marc delaCruz, who made history has the first Asian actor to play the role of Alexander Hamilton on the TONY Award winning Broadway show Hamilton, and Zachary Noah Piser, the first Asian actor to play the role of Evan Hansen in the TONY Award winning Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen.
The full calendar lineup includes:
a-? Marc delaCruz (Broadway's Hamilton)
a-? Zachary Noah Piser (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen)
a-? Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon Revival)
a-? Billy Bustamante (Miss Saigon Revival)
a-? Marcus Shane (Mean Girls National Tour)
a-? Gen Parton-Shin (RENT, Miss Saigon)
a-? Jon Hoche (King Kong on Broadway)
a-? Al Guerzon (Mama Mia!, Ghost)
a-? George Salazar (Broadway's Be More Chill, Spring Awakening)
a-? Manu Narayan (Bombay Dreams)
a-? Kevin Schuering (The King and I)
a-? Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day, Love Life)
a-? David Huynh (Vietgone, Henry VI)
a-? David Park (Red Roses, Green Gold)
a-? Karl Josef Co (The Unsinkable Molly Brown)
Proceeds of the 2021 BAM! Calendar will benefit Unapologetically Asian's community programming and Send Chinatown Love, a community organization providing relief to small businesses in New York City's Chinatown suffering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization works to provide merchants a sustainable digital community through the pandemic and beyond, providing them an online platform support that they otherwise wouldn't have.
Uchida, who is a NYC-based Japanese portrait/performance photographer, is an actor and stage performer herself. The project is supported by the Broadway Diversity Project and Tremendous Communications.
"With this calendar, I wanted to provide a space for people to celebrate the beauty and talent of Asian men. After the challenges we've faced in 2020,I can't think of a better way to usher in the new year," says Uchida.
The 2021 Broadway Asian Men (BAM!) Calendar is available for purchase now at www.unapologeticallyasian.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Tony Winner and Broadway Legend Ann Reinking Passes Away at 71
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away. She was 71 years old....
London Theatres Will Shut Down Once More After Tuesday Evening Performances
Theatres in London have been told to shut down once again following Tuesday evening's performances....
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Audra McDonald and More Release 'Georgia On My Mind' Single
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, alongside Audra McDonald, director Schele Williams, and Broadway Inspirational Voices’ Joseph Joubert and Michael McEl...
Breaking: HOUDINI Musical Set Sights on Broadway; Ramin Karimloo and Laura Osnes Take Part in Virtual Reading
Producer Karl Sydow (The Last Ship) has just announced that the new Broadway bound musical HOUDINI directed by Federico Bellone (Mary Poppins in Milan...
BWW Flashback: Relive the Greatest Performances of the Late Ann Reinking
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away, via the star's sister-in-law Dahrla Reinking. She was 71 year...
The Muny Announces Dates for 2021 Season, Featuring MARY POPPINS, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, SWEENEY TODD & More
The Muny announced today dates for the highly-anticipated 2021 season. After postponing the 2020 lineup due to COVID-19, a first in the theatre’s 102-...