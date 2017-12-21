Ashley Argota, Riley Costello, Mark Ryan Led 'PETER PAN' Panto Opens Tonight in San Diego

The production will be directed by Bonnie Lythgoe and choreographed by Mario Mosley, with book by Kris Lythgoe, Michael Orland (American Idol) serving as musical arranger and supervisor, and Andy Street serving as Musical Director. Chris Wood will serve as Associate Producer and Chris Wilcox will serve as Lighting Director. Casting is by Executive Producer Becky Lythgoe. This will be the second holiday season of Lythgoe Family Panto in San Diego, and their first in this larger venue.

PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL - A PIRATES CHRISTMAS is a flying, singing and swashbuckling holiday adventure performed in the style of a British panto. Step into the Balboa Theatre and embark on a wild quest with Tinker Bell, Wendy and Peter Pan, as they try to put a stop to the plot of some dastardly pirates who plan to kidnap Peter as a present to Captain Hook. Filled with big laughs, magic, dancers and contemporary songs by everyone from Taylor Swift to The Bee Gees, this family show has a little bit of something for everyone.

PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL - A PIRATES CHRISTMAS will play a strictly limited engagement of 12 performances from December 21 through December 31, with the official press opening tonight, December 21, at the Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Avenue, San Diego CA 92101.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased in-person at San Diego Theatres Advance Sales Windows located at 1100 3rd Ave (corner of 3rd & B St) across from the Civic Theatre, via phone at (619/760/858) 570-1100 Mon-Fri 10a-6p, or anytime online at sandiegotheatres.org/peter-pan-tinker-bella-pirates-christmas. Golden Tickets, which allow the ticketholder (children ages 4 - 12 only) a special on-stage experience during the production, are available for an additional $60.00 each.

"I am so excited by the great cast of Broadway and television performers we have assembled for our second San Diego production," says Kris Lythgoe, the show's author and President of Lythgoe Family Panto. "San Diego is a huge supporter of the Arts and we are proud to once again expand panto productions with San Diego Theatres."

"We are thrilled to be expanding to The Balboa Theatre this season allowing even more families in San Diego and the surrounding communities to share in the magic of Panto!"says Becky Lythgoe, Producer and Co-Founder of Lythgoe Family Panto. "Ages 3-103, children, parents, and grandparents all coming together to sing, dance and share in the joy of LIVE theatre. This for us encapsulates the spirit and beauty reflective of the holiday season!"

Lythgoe Family Panto produces fun, musical theatre the whole family can enjoy. Known for their creativity and involvement in television hits "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance," the Lythgoes are dedicated to bringing affordable theatre to families across America. Based on the Grimm fairytales and others, each story has been modernized with topical scripts for parents and well known pop songs for kids.

The Lythgoes pride themselves on creating a memorable experience a family can share together. This December, Lythgoe Family Panto will offer their largest season yet, with four different productions playing concurrently in Laguna, Pasadena, San Diego and Houston.

Lythgoe Family Panto established their reputation with productions at Pasadena Playhouse including A Cinderella Christmas starring Lauren Taylor, Alex Newell and Morgan Fairchild, Peter Pan and Tinker Bell - A Pirates Christmas starring Sabrina Carpenter and John O'Hurley, Sleeping Beauty and Her Winter Knight starring Olivia Holt and Lucy Lawless, Aladdin and His Winter Wish starring Ben Vereen, JorDan Fisher, and Ashley Argota - and A Snow White Christmas (the original of this production) starring Ariana Grande and Neil Patrick Harris.

Additional casting for PETER PAN AND TINKER BELL - A PIRATES CHRISTMAS will be announced at a later date.

