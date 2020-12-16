Arts on Site Presents New York Theatre Ballet and The Bang Group's THE NUTCRACKER/CRACKED

David Parker, founder/choreographer of The Bang Group, and Keith Michael, choreographer for New York Theatre Ballet, have joined forces for a unique, live presentation of "The Nutcracker/Cracked," December 18-20 at Arts on Site, 12 St. Mark's Place. Also longtime off-stage partners, the choreographers will present a charmer for children and adults to brighten the holiday season featuring excerpts from the Nutcracker party scene, choreographed by Keith Michael and danced by New York Theatre Ballet; and excerpts from David Parker's Nut/Cracked and danced by The Bang Group.

Keith Michael's full production of Nutcracker, presented annually, was praised by Robert Gottlieb as a "mini ballet intended primarily for little kids but equally enchanting for ancients like me. It's completely ingenious the way he deploys the pretty cut-out scenery and the equally charming costumes, and it's extraordinary the way he accomplishes so much....What's more, the choreography is musical and inventive and fun." (New York Observer)

David Parker's Nut/Cracked, also an annual holiday favorite for the past eighteen years, takes its inspiration from all corners of the dance canon, from tap riffs to en pointe ballet, incorporating bubble wrap, disco, Chinese take-out noodles, and other unpredictable surprises. Music choices range from the traditional Tchaikovsky to versions by Duke Ellington and Fred Waring. Roslyn Sulcas, reviewing in The New York Times, found Nut/Cracked "Not only immensely entertaining but also intensely musical and witty, melding tap, disco, ballet, and contemporary dance....combines fantasy and silliness to marvelous effect."

The Bang Group ensemble: Chelsea Ainsworth, Dylan Baker, Louise Benkelman, Deborah Lohse, Daniel Morimoto, Nik Owens, Tommy Seibold, Amber Sloan

Arts on site presents a low risk indoor performance series at 12 St. Mark's Place. ARTS ALIVE features a series of individual evening length works from New York City artists from music, theater, and dance. This performance series has been created to adhere to current COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in a large open studio with proper ventilation and allowing a maximum of 16 guests per performance. All safety protocols will be observed: air purifiers, masks, distancing, tracing info., temperature taking.

DETAILS:

Friday/Saturday/Sunday, December 18-20

2 performances daily at 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM

Arts on Site, 12 St. Mark's Place, studio 3R (bet. 3rd and 2nd Avenues)

Tickets: $30

Reservations: https://artsonsite.ticketleap.com/arts-alive/dates

running time: approximately 45 minutes