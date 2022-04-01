Arts On Site Announces April Performances

Arts On Site has announced April performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at https://artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r-performances/.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

35: Cancer Benefit Show by Katie Drablos - SOLD OUT

Friday, April 1, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Katie Drablos presents..."35: a celebration of being alive." On 2/19/21, Katie went to an ENT with what she thought was a canker sore and walked out a 33 year old, single, non-smoking, New Yorker with tongue cancer. Scans, surgeries, radiation, chemotherapy and a whole lot of nasty side effects followed, but she's here. And damn grateful to be. To celebrate her 35th birthday on 4/1/22, she's created a dance narrative show sharing some stories; how she found solace and the strength to press on through music, people, and the healing power of dancing. All ticket proceeds benefit SPOHNC - a nonprofit organization providing support and resources to people with oral and head and neck cancer.

Maggie Joy Curates

Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Maggie Joy is a dancer who lives in New York, bringing audiences a diverse set of performers.

ChristinaNoel & The Creature

Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Led by founder and director ChristinaNoel Reaves, The Creature creates immersive dance theatre performances.

Subject:Matter

Friday, April 8, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

An evening of tap dance from the Boston-based Subject:Matter.

Benjamin Briones Ballet

Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Friday, April 15, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Benjamin Briones Ballet presents varied draft works by choreographers Nellesa Walthour, Beatriz Madrid, Carlos Dos Santos, and Benjamin Briones, celebrating the art of dance.

Leandria Lott & Brittany Harris

Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Leandria Lott, violin, and Brittany Harris, cello, perform a selection of duets.

Jordan Morley / Nicolas Fiery

Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Jordan Morley is a skinny man with a wide imagination. He works in the field of the body, creating performance through dance, video, text, and puppetry. Nicolas Fiery is a dancer who began his training with the Funky Styles techniques with Lady Del, and studied Hip-Hop, Jazz, Modern, and Acting under the direction of Candice Alekan at Arts En Mouvements.

The Bang Group

Friday, April 22, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

The Bang Group is a contemporary theatrical dance troupe which is devoted to choreographer David Parker's fascination with the rhythmic potential of the dancing body.

Megan Williams & Ori Flomin

Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Megan Williams and Ori Flomin are longtime friends who share parallel paths as performers and dance makers. They join together in a split program to present new work. Williams will perform the first installment of a post-menopausal celebration solo series that questions what happens to cycles once the cycles are gone, and will present a duet for Mary Lyn Graves and Chelsea Hecht about tenderness and longing. Flomin will perform a new solo that explores our relationship to technology and the need to seek healing during turbulent times, with an original sound score performed live by Mal Stein.

CHRISTINANOEL & THE CREATURE, led by founder and director ChristinaNoel Reaves, creates immersive dance theatre performances. The company has presented work at The Flamboyan, Judson Memorial Church, Gowanus Loft, GAP Series, ITE Festival, Irondale Center, Teatro LaTEA, Triskelion Arts, Dance Theatre of Ireland, Shawbrook School Ireland, the Bessie Workshop, Joe's Pub, La Mama, The Tank, Legros Women in Dance Studio Series, and Dixon Place. In 2014, The Creature was invited to present a TedX performance at Martha's Vineyard on the theme "Insanity, Genius, and the Creative Process." The Creature has independently produced eight seasons since its inaugural concert in 2013.

SUBJECT:MATTER is a tap dance company based in Boston, MA. Since its founding in 2015 the company has created and performed almost 20 different pieces in over 50 different venues across the East Coast, Midwest and Canada. The company has been featured at the Institute of Contemporary Art and Museum of Fine Art in Boston, The Inside/Out Stage at Jacob's Pillow, Joe's Pub in New York City with Dance Now, House of Blues Boston, Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, The Montreal Fringe Festival, Stage 773 in Chicago, Illinois and with a residency at MASS MoCA and The Yard. Subject:Matter is a staple of Boston's tap dance community, holding jams and community events for all ages. Working through both the dance and music sides of the tap dance genre, Subject:Matter offers pieces that are suitable for the concert dance stage and a music festival.

THE BANG GROUP is a contemporary theatrical dance troupe which is devoted to choreographer David Parker's fascination with the rhythmic potential of the dancing body. At the center of his work is an abiding love of rhythmic form and the intensity of communication it allows between audiences and performers. Among his best known works are the 21st century neo-vaudeville Nutcracker entitled Nut/Cracked as well as ShowDown, a choreographic reinvention of Annie Get Your Gun for cabaret and concert stages, and a series of male duets ranging from Slapstuck for two velcro-clad gentlemen, to Bang and Suck, Friends of Dorothy, The Missing Reel and Old Fashioned Wedding. These dances were created for Jeffrey Kazin and David Parker who now direct the company together building a choreographic dialogue between show business, classical and contemporary dance traditions. Their most recent work, the evening-length Misters and Sisters is an unadulterated song-and-dance cabaret which achieved instant critical acclaim at its premier run at Joe's Pub at the Public Theater.

MEGAN WILLIAMS is an independent dance artist, teacher, and choreographer with forty years in the field. She was the DanceNow Commissioned Artist in 2018 and a Center for Ballet and the Arts Fellow in 2019. For more information, visit mwdanceprojects.com.

ORI FLOMIN has been dancing, living, surviving, and thriving in NYC since 1989. He holds an MFA from Tisch, NYU. His choreography has been presented in NYC and internationally. He is a guest teacher at festivals and schools across Europe, Asia, and Australia, in addition to colleges around NYC: He's performed in the works of Stephen Petronio, Maria Hassabi, Neil Greenberg, and Molissa Fenley to name a few. Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, he had presented dance films, taught virtually, and developed his Do-It-Yourself Shiatsu practice to help participants find healing through self-massage during these stressful times. www.Oriflomin.com

BENJAMIN BRIONES BALLET is a contemporary ballet company that encourages artistic collaboration at its best, representing the diversity found in New York City. The company has an ongoing commitment of producing extraordinary artistic work and collaborating with artists at the highest level, creating new works that evoke emotions reaching a cross-section of the public. The company's leadership sees its innovative work as a vehicle to give back to the community and bring awareness to society's current social and political issues through the universal language of dance.

LEANDRIA LOTT is an accomplished violinist, born and raised in Huntsville, AL. In 2012 she received her bachelor's in Commercial Music with an emphasis in Violin Performance from Tennessee State University. Since then, she has applied her talents extensively, having traveled as far as the UK and Italy for workshops and classes. Leandria has shared the stage with renowned artists such as Stevie Wonder, Kirk Franklin, and others and has worked on projects with Yamaha, EMI and more. Leandria offers lessons to all age ranges and believes it is everyone's right to be exposed to composers who look like them. She includes her own short works, plus the brilliant music from other composers such as Clarence Cameron White, William Grant Still and others in her repertoire for her students. Leandria is a passionate violin instructor and ensemble leader who mixes the traditions of our history with her fresh approach to teaching.

BRITTANY HARRIS, a Detroit native and Cellist, and current NYU Grad student, is a professional multi-instrumentalist, Film Composer, and Music Educator. Upon moving to Brooklyn in 2015 she has performed with many artists including Shawn Mendez on Saturday Night Live, Liam Gallagher from the band Oasis on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Carnegie Hall with the Manhattan Symphonie, The Apollo Theatre, and Lincoln Center with Soundtrack 63' and various artists such as Rhapsody, Rinonnian Giddens, Kelsey Lu, Jazz Trumpeter Keyon Harold and many more! When not in performance, Brittany is composing behind the scenes for various documentaries, short films, and podcasts. Including Good Night Black Child, a podcast full of original bedtime stories and meditations for children and the young at heart!

JORDAN MORLEY is a skinny man with a wide imagination. He works in the field of the body, creating performance through dance, video, text, and puppetry. His work has been shown around the world. Highlights include REDCAT (Los Angeles, CA), Baryshnikov Arts Center (New York, NY), STUFFED at Judson Church/Bailout Theater (New York, NY), Triskelion Arts (Brooklyn, NY), The Museum of Moving Image (Queens, NY), The Detroit Institute of the Arts (Detroit, MI), and Uferstudios (Berlin, DE). As a dancer, he was a member of the original cast of Punchdrunk's Sleep No More (Boston, MA/New York, NY), and has worked with Kyle Abraham/Abraham In Motion, Keely Garfield, Christopher Williams Dance, Ron De Jesus Dance, Wanda Gala, Mira Kingsley, Alexandria Yalj, Jessica Mitrani, Phantom Limb Puppet Company, and Danielle Desnoyers (Montreal, QC). Currently, he is working with Amber Sloan, Tiffany Mills Company, and Tere O'Connor.

NICOLAS FIERY (he/him) began his training with the Funky Styles techniques with Lady Del, and studied Hip-Hop, Jazz, Modern, and Acting under the direction of Candice Alekan at Arts En Mouvements. During his time in France, he won several prizes in Jazz with the and in Locking in different choreography contests. In 2015, he founded MUMOS and graduated from The Ailey School- Certificate program in 2020. He has performed on National TV during the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade and performed the works of renowned choreographers such as Alvin Ailey, Darrel Moultrie among others.

Covid-19 Protocols

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts On Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage. Additional safety measures include:

Limited occupancy at each event, with only 34 audience members total at one time

Hand hygiene stations provided on site

Requirements that audience members are masked and performers be vaccinated

Signage posted throughout the location to remind personnel and visitors to adhere to proper hygiene practices, use PPE appropriately, and follow disinfection protocols

Designation of a site safety monitor whose responsibilities include continuous compliance with all aspects of the site safety plan

Only selling tickets online only prior to the event, with no tickets sold at the door

All visitors are required to:

Arrive at least 15 minutes before performance (6:15 & 8:15pm)

Complete COVID-19 questionnaire (listed below)

Complete safety waiver

Wear appropriate face covering

Sanitize hands upon arrival

Visitors are not allowed entry if they answer "yes" to any of the following questions:

Have you had COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days?

Have you had a positive COVID-19 test in the past 14 days?

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case in the past 14 days?

About Arts on Site

Arts On Site is a women-led nonprofit arts organization dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to create and perform new work. Arts On Site began as an event to showcase artists. The event was an initiative from professional artists Chelsea Ainsworth, Kyle Netzeband, and Adrian Rosas, to connect artists from multiple art forms. As the event grew, a diverse community of artists grew and the concept for Arts On Site was born. For more information, visit artsonsite.org.