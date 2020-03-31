Artists Rights Society Launches Petition for $20,000 Congressional Artist Bailout

Artists Rights Society has just launched a petition to put $20,000 in the pocket of every working visual artist in the US, in response to the virus crisis.

You can find the petition in the link here.

https://www.change.org/p/national-endowment-for-the-arts-american-artists-need-a-federal-bailout

ARS calls on the federal government to bail out every American artist, to bring Congress' next stimulus package more in line with the international community, when it comes to the arts.

Other organizations have started grants for artists, and called for debt cancellation or rent relief, but ARS is the first to call for a federal artist bailout. The organization represents 122,000+ artists and estates in matters mostly related to intellectual property, including copyrights, but their overarching mission is to ensure that artists are protected and paid, especially in times of crisis.





