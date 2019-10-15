Artist Series Concerts Welcomes Award-Winning Cellist Zlatomir Fung

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents cellist Zlatomir Fung, the first of three rising young stars coming to Sarasota from Young Concert Artists International, the non-profit agency that's helped launch the careers of such greats as Pinchas Zukerman, Emanuel Ax, Dawn Upshaw and many others. Fresh off his win at the recent International Tchaikovsky Competition - considered by many to be the "Olympics of classical music" - Fung is well on his way to international stardom. In celebration of Beethoven's 250th anniversary and in a cello tour de force, Fung and pianist Angie Zhang will perform two separate all-Beethoven programs, covering the variations and all five sonatas for cello and piano, staples of the cello repertoire that essentially depict the full life story of the famed composer. The two performances, sponsored by Artist Series Concerts FRIENDS, take place on November 2, 7:30 p.m. and November 3, 3:00 p.m., at the Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Tickets are $25 - $45 and are available at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, M-F, 10 - 4. Those interested in purchasing tickets for both performances can call 941-306-1202 to receive a 15% package discount.

Astounding audiences with his boundless virtuosity and exquisite sensitivity, 20-year-old Zlatomir Fung has already proven himself to be a star among the next generation of world-class musicians. Fung's impeccable technique demonstrates a mastery of the canon as well as an exceptional insight into the depths of contemporary repertoire. As winner of the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition, Fung will perform at Carnegie Hall the week before his performances in Sarasota.

"Zlatomir Fung is an astoundingly gifted young cellist and is already being hailed by many as the next Yo-Yo Ma," says Joseph Holt, Director of Artist Programs for Artist Series Concerts. "This is a real coup for us, and for Sarasota, to have Zlatomir and Angie here from Young Concert Artists International performing the complete body of Beethoven's works for cello and piano. This is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity to hear a rare, challenging and transcendent program performed by a young musician on the cusp of major stardom. As the Young Concert Artists International mantra aptly states: 'Be the first to hear the best!'"

As a chamber musician, Fung performs around the world, opening this season with IMS Prussia Cove on tour to London's Wigmore Hall, Cornwall, Cambridge, West Sussex, and Somerset. He closes the season at Dresdner Musikfestspiele. His April recital in New York at the Morgan Library made the New York Times' "10 Months of Classical Concerts You Won't Want to Miss!"

A winner of the 2017 Young Concert Artists International Auditions and the 2017 Astral National Auditions, Fung has also taken top prizes at several other competitions worldwide. In 2016, he was selected as a U.S. Presidential Scholar for the Arts.

Of Bulgarian-Chinese heritage, Fung began playing cello at age three and earned fellowships at Ravinia's Steans Music Institute, Heifetz International Music Institute, MusicAlp, and the Aspen Music Festival and School. A recipient of the Kovner Fellowship, Fung currently studies at The Juilliard School under the tutelage of Richard Aaron and Timothy Eddy. Fung has been featured on NPR's Performance Today and has appeared on From the Top six times.

Praised as both "warmly expressive, sensitive and polished" and "a valuable advocate for classical music" by New York Concert Review, pianist and Yamaha Young Performing Artist Angie Zhang combines an acclaimed performance career with a focus on arts activism to create maximum impact with her music.

Originally from Portland, Oregon, Ms. Zhang first performed professionally at the age of ten, with her solo debut under Grammy-nominated conductor Niel DePonte. She has since performed nearly two dozen solo concerti and has also celebrated her harpsichord and conducting debuts. A rare three-time winner of Juilliard's Concerto Competition, her engagements have included recitals at LACMA and NYC's Temple Emanu-El, and appearances at the Kennedy Center and Harvard Club.





