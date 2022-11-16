Arielle Jacobs, Brad Standley, Ben Jefferey & More to Star in GOODBYE NEW YORK Industry Presentation
Goodbye New York follows a spirited young woman with a terrible secret who is reunited with the one who got away one day before she must leave New York forever.
Van Dean Productions will present industry presentations of GOODBYE NEW YORK: A NEW MUSICAL starring Arielle Jacobs (Disney 's Aladdin, Wicked, In the Heights), Brad Standley (In Transit), and Ben Jeffrey (Disney's The Lion King and Aladdin), with Richard Abanes (Dreamgirls), Kyle Carter (In the Heights), Eleanna Fin, Rachel Ling Gordon (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Dayna Marie Quincy (Waitress), and Stephanie Torns (Waitress, Wicked) with direction and choreography by Abbey O'Brien (Waitress, Moulin Rouge, Jagged Little Pill).
The presentations will be on Friday November 18th at 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM at Theater 555 (555 W 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036).
Featuring music by Andrew Beall, lyrics by Evan McCormack, and a book by David Don Miller, GOODBYE NEW YORK follows a spirited young woman with a terrible secret who is reunited with the one who got away one day before she must leave New York forever. Will they get a second chance at love or will fate step in? Is it worth it to pull someone closer... only to say goodbye?
Rounding out the creative team is Associate Director/Choreographer Asmeret Ghebremichael, Sound Designer Jon Weston, and Music Director James Lowe who will lead an eight-piece band for the presentation including Artie Dibble, Rachel Handman, Diana Golden, Ryan Majoris, David Mayers, Peter Saleh, and Gregory Williams. Molly Foy serves as Stage Manager with Assistant Stage Manager Brenna Comeau, and General Management by Joey Monda and Greg Kamp. GOODBYE NEW YORK is Executive Produced by Van Dean.
A concept album for GOODBYE NEW YORK was released earlier this year with an in-person and live streamed concert at Feinstein's/ 54 Below and is available to stream online.
For more information, please visit https://www.gbnymusical.com/.
