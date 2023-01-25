Ariana DeBose to be Honored With the Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award

The Human Rights Campaign - the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization - will honor Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose with the HRC Visibility Award and artist Kehinde Wiley with the HRC National Equality Award at the 2023 Greater New York Dinner. The dinner will take place at the New York Marriott Marquis on February 4, 2023. Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actor Colman Domingo will present the award to Ariana DeBose.



The Human Rights Campaign Equality Award recognizes an individual or organization that embodies the passion and dedication to advancing LGBTQ+ equality. These attributes align with HRC's mission of creating a country that inspires and engages all Americans to work toward ending discrimination against LGBTQ+ citizens and realizing a nation that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.



"We are thrilled to honor both Ariana DeBose with the HRC Visibility Award and Kehinde Wiley with the HRC National Equality Award at the Greater New York Dinner. Ariana and Kehinde are not only two of the most influential artists of our time, but they have shown outstanding mentorship to the LGBTQ+ community, as they have each bravely and confidently shared their own journeys as queer people of color. They, along with so many other BIPOC artists and activists, have uplifted their community as they have thrived," said Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson.



Set to take place at the New York Marriott Marquis on February 4th at 7:00 PM ET, the 2023 HRC Greater New York Dinner brings together HRC's most active members and supporters in the greater New York area to raise crucial funds in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality. Tickets and further information are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220899®id=&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hrcgreaterny.org%2Fdinner?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.