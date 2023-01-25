Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ariana DeBose to be Honored With the Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award

Ariana DeBose to be Honored With the Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award

The Human Rights Campaign Equality Award recognizes an individual or organization that embodies the passion and dedication to advancing LGBTQ+ equality.

Jan. 25, 2023  

The Human Rights Campaign - the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization - will honor Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose with the HRC Visibility Award and artist Kehinde Wiley with the HRC National Equality Award at the 2023 Greater New York Dinner. The dinner will take place at the New York Marriott Marquis on February 4, 2023. Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actor Colman Domingo will present the award to Ariana DeBose.

The Human Rights Campaign Equality Award recognizes an individual or organization that embodies the passion and dedication to advancing LGBTQ+ equality. These attributes align with HRC's mission of creating a country that inspires and engages all Americans to work toward ending discrimination against LGBTQ+ citizens and realizing a nation that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

"We are thrilled to honor both Ariana DeBose with the HRC Visibility Award and Kehinde Wiley with the HRC National Equality Award at the Greater New York Dinner. Ariana and Kehinde are not only two of the most influential artists of our time, but they have shown outstanding mentorship to the LGBTQ+ community, as they have each bravely and confidently shared their own journeys as queer people of color. They, along with so many other BIPOC artists and activists, have uplifted their community as they have thrived," said Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson.

Set to take place at the New York Marriott Marquis on February 4th at 7:00 PM ET, the 2023 HRC Greater New York Dinner brings together HRC's most active members and supporters in the greater New York area to raise crucial funds in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality. Tickets and further information are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220899®id=&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hrcgreaterny.org%2Fdinner?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Review Roundup: Anthony Rapps WITHOUT YOU Opens At New World Stages Photo
Review Roundup: Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Opens At New World Stages
Without You, written and performed by Anthony Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. Read the reviews!
Broadway Vet Lawrence Merritt Has Passed Away Photo
Broadway Vet Lawrence Merritt Has Passed Away
Broadway vet Lawrence Merritt passed away on January 22, 2023. He succumbed to COVID/pneumonia at the Riverside Rehabilitation and Healing Center in NYC. Read more about Merritt's life and career.
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Wishes Neil Diamond a Happy Birthday Photo
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Wishes Neil Diamond a Happy Birthday
Watch footage of Will Swenson calling Neil Diamond via Facetime and the crowd singing “Happy Birthday” to him!
Video: Anthony Rapp on Stage and Screen Photo
Video: Anthony Rapp on Stage and Screen
Broadway favorite Anthony Rapp is officially back on the NYC stage! Without You, written and performed by Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. Need a refresher on Anthony Rapp's epic career on and offstage? Check out video highlights of his career so far!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Anthony Rapp on Stage and ScreenVideo: Anthony Rapp on Stage and Screen
January 25, 2023

Broadway favorite Anthony Rapp is officially back on the NYC stage! Without You, written and performed by Rapp, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Daniel A. Weiss opens tonight, January 25, 2023 at New World Stages. Need a refresher on Anthony Rapp's epic career on and offstage? Check out video highlights of his career so far!
Broadway Vet Lawrence Merritt Has Passed AwayBroadway Vet Lawrence Merritt Has Passed Away
January 25, 2023

Broadway vet Lawrence Merritt passed away on January 22, 2023. He succumbed to COVID/pneumonia at the Riverside Rehabilitation and Healing Center in NYC. Read more about Merritt's life and career.
Ariana DeBose to be Honored With the Human Rights Campaign Visibility AwardAriana DeBose to be Honored With the Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award
January 25, 2023

The Human Rights Campaign – the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization – will honor Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose with the HRC Visibility Award. See how to purchase tickets to the event!
COMPANY Sets Dates & Cities For North American Tour Launching October 2023COMPANY Sets Dates & Cities For North American Tour Launching October 2023
January 25, 2023

Stephen Sondheim’s and George Furth’s Company will launch a North American tour this October, visiting more than 25 cities in the 2023-2024 season. See dates, cities, and how to purchase tickets!
Roundabout Announces Extension for THE WANDERERSRoundabout Announces Extension for THE WANDERERS
January 25, 2023

Roundabout Theatre Company just announced a one-week extension of the New York premiere of The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, now through Sunday, April 2.
share