Ariana DeBose to Receive Virtuosos Award From Santa Barbara International Film Festival

DeBose won the honor for her performance as Anita in West Side Story.

Jan. 6, 2022  
Ariana DeBose will be one of the recipients of the Virtuosos Award at this year's Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Variety reports that Belfast stars Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, CODA's Emilia Jones and Troy Kotsur, Red Rocket star Simon Rex, Licorice Pizza's Alana Haim and King Richard standout Saniyya Sidney.

The group will receive their honors at an in-person ceremony on March 5 at the festival. They will also participate in a conversation moderated by Dave Karger.

Previous recipients of the award include Cynthia Erivo, Beanie Feldstein, Taron Egerton, Aldis Hodge, George MacKay, and Florence Pugh.

Ariana DeBose was recently seen in The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! She was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Summer: the Donna Summer Musical, A Bronx Musical, Pippin, Motown, and Bring It On.


