Apollo Theater Presents An Advance Screening Of CLEMENCY As Part Of ImageNation's Cocktails & Cinema Series

The Apollo Theater announced today details outlining a partnership with the Harlem-based non-profit ImageNation Cinema Foundation to present ImageNation's Cocktails & Cinema, a quarterly social event which will feature screenings of films and media that showcase the global Black experience. The Theater proudly launches its new series with an advance screening of the film Clemency on November 21 at 7:00 p.m. Clemency, winner of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize, was written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu, the first Black woman to win the Festival's top prize, and stars Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, and Wendell Pierce. The feature film will be preceded by a reception and live performance by DJ Reborn beginning at 6:00 p.m., followed by a Q&A after the film.

"We are so proud to have Cocktails & Cinema presented by the Apollo Theater," said Moikgantsi Kgama, Founder and Executive Director of ImageNation. This legendary venue is a beacon for Black artists worldwide, and is the ideal place to launch our Cocktails & Cinema series, a national initiative developed to celebrate independent films that depict the global Black experience."

Kamilah Forbes, Executive Producer of the Apollo Theater added, "this partnership with ImageNation is part of our Apollo Film initiative, which celebrates films that highlight African American and African diasporic voices in the film industry through the curation of classic films, unique mainstage experiences, first run films, premieres, and family programming. Apollo Film speaks to the Theater's commitment to creating a 21st century performing arts canon through programming, community and educational initiatives."

Tickets begin at $25 and includes appetizers and one beverage (wine or beer). A cash bar will be available. Tickets are available at the Apollo Theater Box Office: (212) 531-5305, 253 West 125th Street, and Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

"At a time when movies can be reverse engineered to generate awards season buzz, "Clemency" provides a welcome alternative: a mature star-driven vehicle elevated by a brilliant performance that deserves all the awards it can get."- Indiewire

Clemency caught the attention of the film industry after winning the Grand Jury Prize at this year's Sundance Film Festival. Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden, Bernadine Williams. The emotional wedge in her marriage grows and memories of a recently botched execution plagues her daily. As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill.





