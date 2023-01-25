Apollinaire Play Lab Announces Play Production Classes For Youth

Calling all young actors! This spring, Apollinaire Play Lab is offering two Play Production classes, one for ages 6-9 and one for ages 10-14. Instructor Audrey Johnson will be directing the two youth shows. Ms. Johnson is a dancer, actor, and choreographer with a diverse teaching background, including working with Music Theatre Philly and Susan Yadamec Dance Company. This spring she will also be choreographing and starring in Apollinaire Theatre's production of Dance Nation.

Ms. Johnson's passion for performing began at a young age, watching Dancing with the Stars with her grandparents and trying to imitate the moves she saw. Soon after, her mother took her to a high school production of Hello Dolly. "I loved the feeling of sitting with everyone. To me, it was Broadway." She went on to earn a B.F.A. in Musical Theater from the University of the Arts, and is now earning her M.A. in Theatre Education at Emerson College. She is also the recipient of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust Achievement in the Arts Award for Theater Performance.

The Play Production classes Ms. Johnson is teaching at Apollinaire offer a full-scale performance opportunity to youth. Students will rehearse and perform a play, and have an opportunity to show off their design skills by assisting in the creation of the set and costumes. Play Production will culminate in a final show complete with costumes, props, lighting, sound and set!

"Theatre is essential for kids and it's critical for youth development," Ms. Johnson shares. "Everything you've practiced and learned in theatre is applicable to life and your studies. You gain crucial communication, critical thinking, and collaboration skills. You practice public speaking, reading comprehension and problem solving. You're training your body and mind to be connected. You're able to use your body to understand the importance of verbal and nonverbal interactions on and off the stage. You're learning empathy through performance, seeing physics in action by constructing a set, and learning color theory when designing the lights and costumes."

Also, for the first time, the Play Lab is offering a Musical Theatre class for ages 10-14. This class, also taught by Ms. Johnson, will incorporate the fundamentals of musical theater: singing, dancing, and acting. Students will work on elements of character, choreography, staging and voice with heavy emphasis on healthy/professional technique. The course will culminate in a performance of a musical number from a popular show.

Musical Theatre classes run Saturdays, March 4th to May 6th. Play Production classes will begin rehearsing on March 13th. The plays will be performed at the Riseman Family Theatre at the Chelsea Theatre Works on May 20 & 21.

Registration is now open!

The Apollinaire Play Lab offers an EBT Card to Culture discount as well as scholarships to all who need them. Visit: www.aplaylab.com, or call 617-615-6506.

In-person registrations are being held at the Riseman Family Theatre, 187 Winnisimmet Street in Chelsea, Saturdays, 1/28 to 2/25 from 10:00am - noon, and Wednesdays, 2/1 to 3/1 from 4:00-6:00pm

For more information about the Apollinaire Play Lab visit: www.aplaylab.com