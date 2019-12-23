Anthony Rapp and More to Star in HAMLET 360: THY FATHER'S SPIRIT
Located in the heart of Boston's vibrant Theater District, Moxy Boston Downtown is partnering with Commonwealth Shakespeare Company to offer Bostonians the opportunity to experience Hamlet 360: Thy Father's Spirit this winter. Taking Shakespeare's most iconic play to the cutting edge of immersive storytelling, the experience embraces the immersive power of VR to plunge viewers into Hamlet's harrowing journey.
Released in partnership with Boston public media producer WGBH, the 60 minute, cinematic, 360-degree adaptation explores new dimensions of the medium, providing a sense of agency and urgency as an omniscient observer, guide and participant. A brilliant cast of actors, as comfortable on stage as they are on screen, deliver powerful performances that bring the play forward to today, making it both current and timeless.
Moxy Boston Downtown is hosting seven screenings of the performance, limited to 22 participants each. The ticket price includes use of virtual reality headsets during the experience, as well as a Got Moxy signature cocktail at Bar Moxy following the screening.
WHEN:
Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 6:00pm and 8:00pm
Friday, January 31, 2020 at 6:00pm and 8:00pm
Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00pm, 5:00pm and 7:00pm
WHERE:
The Mezz 24th Floor Rooftop Lounge at Moxy Boston Downtown
240 Tremont Street, Boston, MA, 02116
RESERVATIONS: Reservations for the individual screenings can be booked for $15 via Eventbrite: https://hamlet360atmoxyboston.eventbrite.com
CREDITS:
Adapted & Directed by Steven Maler
Produced by Graham Sack & Quentin Little
Production & Cinematography by Sensorium
Costume & Production Design by Clint Ramos
Music & Sound Design by Bruce Odland
Technical Direction by Matthew Niederhauser & John Fitzgerald
Post Production Sound by SilVR
Visual Effects by The Molecule
The Cast
Jack Cutmore-Scott as Hamlet
Faran Tahir as Claudius
Brooke Adams as Queen Gertrude
Jacob Fishel as Horatio
Mark Torres as Polonius
Flora Diaz as Ophelia
Desean Kevin Terry as Laertes
Lee Wilkof as the Gravedigger
Scott Barrow as Player King/Gravedigger
Alex Schneps as Gravedigger
Jay O. Sanders as the Ghost
Anthony Rapp as Lucianus
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Simply the Best: The Shows that Ruled 2019
As we count down the last days of 2019, New York City's top theatre critics have been taking stock of the theatre season- deciding on their personal c... (read more)
CATS Film is Getting Upgraded With 'Improved Visual Effects'
The Cats film has just debuted in theatres and it is already getting an upgrade.... (read more)
CATS Film Set to Bring in $7 Million in Opening Weekend; New STAR WARS on Track For $400 Million
The new CATS film is bringing in less at the box office than was initially expected.... (read more)
Paulo Szot Will Join The Broadway Cast Of CHICAGO
Tony Award-winner and opera star Paulo Szot will join the Broadway production of Chicago in the role of a?oeBilly Flynna?? at the Ambassador Theatre (... (read more)
Laurie Metcalf To Guest Star In HELL ON EARTH: A NEW MUSICAL (ABOUT MIDDLE SCHOOL) At Feinstein's/54 Below
Today it was announced that a brand new musical starring 20 Bay Area teens will debut at Feinstein's/54 Below January 24 and 25.... (read more)