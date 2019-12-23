Anthony Rapp and More to Star in HAMLET 360: THY FATHER'S SPIRIT

Located in the heart of Boston's vibrant Theater District, Moxy Boston Downtown is partnering with Commonwealth Shakespeare Company to offer Bostonians the opportunity to experience Hamlet 360: Thy Father's Spirit this winter. Taking Shakespeare's most iconic play to the cutting edge of immersive storytelling, the experience embraces the immersive power of VR to plunge viewers into Hamlet's harrowing journey.

Released in partnership with Boston public media producer WGBH, the 60 minute, cinematic, 360-degree adaptation explores new dimensions of the medium, providing a sense of agency and urgency as an omniscient observer, guide and participant. A brilliant cast of actors, as comfortable on stage as they are on screen, deliver powerful performances that bring the play forward to today, making it both current and timeless.

Moxy Boston Downtown is hosting seven screenings of the performance, limited to 22 participants each. The ticket price includes use of virtual reality headsets during the experience, as well as a Got Moxy signature cocktail at Bar Moxy following the screening.

WHEN:

Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 6:00pm and 8:00pm

Friday, January 31, 2020 at 6:00pm and 8:00pm

Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00pm, 5:00pm and 7:00pm

WHERE:

The Mezz 24th Floor Rooftop Lounge at Moxy Boston Downtown

240 Tremont Street, Boston, MA, 02116

RESERVATIONS: Reservations for the individual screenings can be booked for $15 via Eventbrite: https://hamlet360atmoxyboston.eventbrite.com

CREDITS:

Adapted & Directed by Steven Maler

Produced by Graham Sack & Quentin Little

Production & Cinematography by Sensorium

Costume & Production Design by Clint Ramos

Music & Sound Design by Bruce Odland

Technical Direction by Matthew Niederhauser & John Fitzgerald

Post Production Sound by SilVR

Visual Effects by The Molecule

The Cast

Jack Cutmore-Scott as Hamlet

Faran Tahir as Claudius

Brooke Adams as Queen Gertrude

Jacob Fishel as Horatio

Mark Torres as Polonius

Flora Diaz as Ophelia

Desean Kevin Terry as Laertes

Lee Wilkof as the Gravedigger

Scott Barrow as Player King/Gravedigger

Alex Schneps as Gravedigger

Jay O. Sanders as the Ghost

Anthony Rapp as Lucianus





