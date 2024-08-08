'Another Mountain' From THE COMPLETE PICTURE: A New Rock Musical Premieres On All Digital Streaming Platforms Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Another Mountain", a standout track from The Complete Picture: a New Rock Musical, is dropping on all digital streaming platforms this Friday, August 9th.

The track features music and lyrics by Erin Maya and Nicholas James Connell (music director and co-creator of Off-Broadway's hit musical Titanique), with Broadway veteran and Drama Desk nominee Kaitlin Hopkins (Noises Off, Batboy: The Musical, Bare: A Pop Opera) taking the spotlight on lead vocals. With arrangements by Connell, the track was recorded at Nova Studios, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Jerry Farley. "Another Mountain" boasts the highly anticipated return of Kaitlin Hopkins who stepped away from performing while creating and running the musical theater program at Texas State University. She is joined on vocals by Paul Saylor and Erin Maya. Maya and Riley Thomas co-wrote the book.

"Another Mountain" with it's blend of folk rock and contemporary musical theatre captures the musical's core themes of identity and family, as it follows one couple's journey through their fertility challenges and the impact of their decisions on their child.

Hopkins states "when the composer reached out and asked if I would record this song I was blown away and deeply moved not just by this song but by the entire score and lyrics. The musical vocabulary this team has created is unique and fresh, and one of the most exciting new voices I have seen in years. This story will also resonant deeply for anyone in the donor-conceived community, and anyone who has ever struggled with infertility. I'm excited for people to experience this powerful show and this poignant moment in the story which is so rich and complex."

The Complete Picture will receive a workshop this September at Texas State University, one of the top-rated BFA Musical Theatre programs in the country. Audiences are invited to a public performance on Sept. 21st at 3:00pm in The Recital Hall at The Performing Arts Center 430 Moon Street, San Marcos, Texas.