Anika Larsen Opens Up About Her ALMOST FAMOUS Character- 'She's Such a Phenomenon'
Anika Larsen might be heading back to Broadway soon in Almost Famous, which premiered at San Diego's Old Globe last year and is rumored to land on Broadway. She talked all about the new musical on yesterday's installment of Stars in the House.
Anika plays Elaine- the mother of the central character. "Five years ago, before I had kids, I wouldn't be able to do it as well," admits Larsen. "The show is autobiographical, so I'm playing Cameron [Crowe]'s mom. She so incredibly three-dimensional and such a phenomenon."
Added composer Tom Kitt, "We all know that Frances McDormand is just an unbelievable talent, but Anika has come into it and made it her own in a wonderful, special way."
Click here to watch the full concert and tune in today at 8pm to catch more stars in the house!
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.
