Andy Karl Joins HUMANS OF PUNXSUTAWNEY: A GROUNDHOG DAY REUNION

The three time Tony Award nominated actor joins the lineup for the previously announced HUMANS OF PUNXSUTAWNEY: A GROUNDHOG DAY REUNION atFeinstein's/54 Below. He is joining original Broadway cast members who are reuniting for the first time since Groundhog Day The Musical's closing in September, for a one night only concert event.

Proceeds from a portion of the ticket sales, as well as from an auction of rare Groundhog Day collectables will be donated to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), as part of theTOMORROW THERE WILL BE SUN CAMPAIGN. The campaign was launched by the producer of the concert, Aviva Sokolow, (Humans of Broadway) in response to the themes of the Broadway musical, as well as the massive fan response to the show and their stories of struggling with mental illness. The fundraising page can be found athttps://ifundraise.nami.org/campaign/groundhogday

Andy Karl joins original cast members Kevin Bernard, Michael Fatica, Katy Geraghty, Jordan Grubb, Taylor Jones, Tari Kelly, Ray Lee, Joseph Medeiros, Sean Montgomery, Jenna Rubaii, John Sanders, Vishal Vaidya, and Travis Waldschmidt. The show is directed by musical director Michael Gacetta, accompanied by musicians Andy Grobengieser, Howie Joines, Mark Verdino, and Dan Erben, and is produced by Aviva Sokolow. Cast subject to change, more to be announced.

"Humans of Punxsutawney: A Groundhog Day Reunion" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 2, 2018 at 11:30 pm. Tickets are sold out, but fans can be added to the waitlist by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

MORE ABOUT NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS (NAMI)

National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. More details can be found at https://www.nami.org





