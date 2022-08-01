Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andrew Keenan-Bolger to Direct New Coming-of-Age Film MIKEY'S ARMY

The new film is set to begin production in New York City this month.

Aug. 1, 2022  

Andrew Keenan Bolger will direct Mikey's Army, a new coming-of-age film written by playwright Eric Ulloa.

Variety reports that the new flim will star Nicholas Dantes in the title role, alongside Claybourne Elder, Krystina Alabado, Shuga Cain, Jennifer Sanchez, and Timmy Thompson.

The film will follow Mikey Alvarez, a 16-year-old who finds himself at a pivotal moment where he must decide whther or not to be honest about what he is feeling. A trio of guides will appear in "an explosion of glitter and glitz" as he struggles to make the decision. A Drag Queen, an international pop star and an action film heartthrob attempt to give Mikey the encouragement he needs.

Mikey's Army will be produced by Jamie Forshaw, Kyle Beckley, Mike Mosallam and Thomas Laub. Executive producers include Thomas Schumacher, Reyana Productions, and Drama Club Productions.

The new film is set to begin production in New York City this month. A release date will be announced at a later date.

Andrew Keenan-Bolger is an author, actor, and filmmaker who was last seen on Broadway as "Jesse Tuck" in Tuck Everlasting on Broadway (Drama League Award nominee). He created the role of "Crutchie" in the Original Broadway Cast of Newsies (Outer Critics Circle nominee) and in the record-breaking Newsies: The Broadway Musical film.

Keenan-Bolger's further Broadway credits include Mary Poppins, Seussical, Beauty and the Beast, A Christmas Carol. 1st Nat'l Tours: Spelling Bee, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Mary Poppins, and Ragtime.

Along with collaborator, Kate Wetherhead, he is the co-creator the critically acclaimed webseries, Submissions Only. Other screen credits include The Blacklist, The Other Two, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Nurse Jackie, Looking, and more.



