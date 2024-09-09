Andrew Burnap Joins Cast of Thriller Film From Chris Long

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap has joined The Up and Comer, a thriller based on the book of the same name by Howard Roughan. Deadline reports Chris Long will direct the film from Roughan's script, which begins production in Chicago in October. Long's previous works include Gilmore Girls, Smallville, and Weeds. Burnap is set to star alongside Nate Mann and Shay Mitchell.

The film is centered on a successful attorney (played by Mann) who is blackmailed by a former classmate (Burnap) regarding a secret involving Mitchell's character. Read more at Deadline.

Burnap is a Tony Award-Winning Actor who has appeared in numerous critically acclaimed theatrical productions, television series, and films. Andrew is most known for originating the role of Toby Darling in Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance, directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, at the Barrymore Theatre on Broadway (Tony Award, Clive Barnes Award), at The Young Vic Theatre, and at the Noël Coward Theatre in London’s West End.

Theatre credits include Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater (Drama Desk nomination), The West Coast Premiere of The Legend of Georgia McBride at The Geffen Playhouse, the original production of Nicky Silver’s This Day Forward at The Vineyard Theatre, King Lear at The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival, and the title role of "Troilus" in The Public Theater/NYSF production of Troilus & Cressida. Other theatre credits include productions at Williamstown Theatre Festival, and Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, where he found his first professional home.

His film work includes: Disney’s Snow White (upcoming), A24’s The Front Room, A Star Is Born, Debbie, The Chaperone, Spare Room. TV: “Dear Edward,” “WeCrashed,” “Under The Banner of Heaven,” “The Good Fight,” “Younger,” “Instinct,” “The Code.” Andrew is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island (BFA) and Yale School of Drama, where he earned his MFA and was awarded the Herschel Williams Prize for Outstanding Ability in Acting. Andrew is honored to serve on the Board of The Chorus Of Westerly and is also a member of the class of 2020 Forbes 30 under 30.