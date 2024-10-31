Andrew Burnap, Anthony Michael Lopez, and More Join OTHELLO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Othello has found its cast! BroadwayWorld has just learned that the production will welcome Molly Osborne as ‘Desdemona,’ Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as ‘Cassio’, Anthony Michael Lopez as ‘Roderigo’, Daniel Pearce as ‘Brabantio’, and Kimber Elayne Sprawl as ‘Emilia’. They join previously announced Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.

This production is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon and produced by Brian Anthony Moreland. Othello will play Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre. Previews will begin Monday, February 24, 2025 for a Sunday, March 23, 2025 opening night, playing a strictly limited 15-week engagement at the Barrymore through Sunday, June 8. Tickets for Othello are on sale now.

This spring, experience Shakespeare’s epic tale like never before. Tony and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington stars as ‘Othello,’ the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior-general. Opposite him, Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal portrays ‘Iago,’ the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator.

Spurned for promotion, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (portrayed by Molly Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.

The award-winning creative team will feature two-time Tony Award winner and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane (scenic design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (costume design), eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), two-time Tony Award nominee and OBIE Award® winner Justin Ellington (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award® winnerMia Neal (hair and wig design), Claire Warden (intimacy director), Narda E. Alcorn (production stage manager), ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSA & Jarrett Reiche (casting director), Iona Alfonso(associate director), Dawn-Elin Fraser (voice coach), and James Shapiro (Shakespeare consultant). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as general managers with production management by Neil Mazzella/Hudson Theatricals.

Biogr aphies

Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap (Cassio) will next be seen in in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White alongside Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, releasing theatrically on March 21, 2025. It was also recently announced that Burnap will be starring alongside Nate Mann and Shay Mitchell in The Up and Comer, a thriller directed by Golden Globe and Peabody Award winner Chris Long based on the novel from New York Times bestseller Howard Roughan, who adapted the screenplay. The multi-hyphenate was seen on Broadway last year as ‘King Arthur’ in Lerner and Loewe’sCamelot with a new book by Aaron Sorkin at Lincoln Center Theater, for which he earned a Drama Desk nomination, and Off-Broadway opposite Marin Ireland in Spain by Jen Silverman. In 2021, the actor won a Tony and Clive Barnes Award for his work Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance.

Burnap was recently seen in A24's psychological horror The Front Room, in the Apple TV+ series “WeCrashed," and as Joseph Smith in the FX on Hulu limited series “Under the Banner of Heaven.” Other credits include “Dear Edward,” “Instinct,” and independent features Spare Room and The Chaperone. Theater credits include Matthew Lopez’s The Legend of Georgia McBride, the premiere of Nicky Silver’s This Day Forward, ‘Troilus’ in The Public Theater/Shakespeare In The Park production of Troilus & Cressida, and King Lear for Shakespeare in the Park. Burnap earned his BFA from the University of Rhode Island and his MFA from Yale School of Drama, where he was awarded the Herschel Williams Prize for Outstanding Ability in Acting.

Anthony Michael Lopez (Roderigo). Broadway: Our Town; Camelot. Off-Broadway/NY: Othello; Light Shining in Buckinghamshire; The Artificial Jungle; The Unexpected Guest. Regional: Titus Andronicus; The Taming of The Shrew; Vanity Fair; Henry V; The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (nat’l tour); Our Town. TV & Film: “Survival of The Thickest” (Bruce); “The Gilded Age;” “New Amsterdam;” “Homeland;” “Broad City;” “The Knick;” “Time After Time;” “The 76th Annual Tony Awards;” “Half Life;” “Desert In;” Mapplethorpe; The Shallow Tale. anthonymichaellopez.com

Daniel Pearce (Brabantio). Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Machinal. Off-Broadway credits include 12 productions with The Public Theater, most recently playing Polonius in last summer's Hamlet in Central Park directed by Kenny Leon. Also: Timon of Athens (TFANA), The Most Deserving (Women's Project), Falling (Minetta Lane), The Picture of Dorian Gray (Irish Rep). Film and TV credits include: The Last Thing Mary Saw, Salt, Invisible Sign, Godzilla, "The Good Fight", "Bull", "Murder of a President", "Law & Order" (all the flavors), "Chappelle's Show", and "Queen's Supreme". As a guitarist, he composed and performed a live score for Michael Gaston’s solo show Low Expectations (Theater Aspen & Theatreworks Silicon Valley). Pearce received his MFA from NYU and a 2017 Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship for excellence in acting.

Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Emilia). Broadway: Marianne Lane in Girl from the North Country (OBC), Nessarose in Wicked (20th Anniversary Cast), Jane in A Bronx Tale, Home (Roundabout), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. National Tour: Sarabi in Disney’s The Lion King, Regional: Zoe in The Niceties (Milwaukee Rep). Television appearances include “East New York” (CBS), “That Damn Michael Che” (HBO Max), “Inside Amy Schumer” (Paramount +). IG: @kimber_elayne.