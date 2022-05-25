Andrew Barth Feldman, Taylor Iman Jones, Desi Oakley & More to Star in Feinstein's/54 Below 10th Anniversary Concerts

Monday, June 5, 2012 was the night 54 Below opened its iconic red door for the first time and on Sunday, June 5, 2022 (and again on June 9, 2022) they will celebrate that night, 10 years ago, by focusing on the future. On these nights Feinstein's/54 Below will be presenting the current outstanding and astonishing generation of performers and composers who'll be taking the next 10 years of theater music by storm. They invite those of you who've been present since the beginning and those who have recently discovered Broadway's living room to celebrate their tradition and their future in an evening to remember.

Performers:



Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown) - 6/5 Only

Dhanny Burgos (On Your Feet!, The Band's Visit)

Nadia Dandashi (SUFFS)

Fafa (Emirati/Honduran solo artist)

Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series")

Fernell Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo, The Prom)

Aisha Jackson (Paradise Square, Disney's Frozen) - 6/5 Only

Taylor Iman Jones (The Devil Wears Prada, Head Over Heels)

Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert (Six) - 6/5 Only

Desi Oakley (Chicago, Waitress) - 6/9 Only

Marina Pires (Disney's Aladdin, On Your Feet!)

Matt Rodin (Hedwig and BEAU at Adirondack Theater Festival)

Devina Sabnis (Bhangin' It, The Office, A Musical Parody)

Composers & Playwrights:



Rodney Bush (Stoker, perhaps you forgot) - 6/9 Only

Jaime Lozano* (Joe's Pub Working Group Residency, The Civilians R&D Group) - Represented by Marina Pires

Kate Leonard (Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical, Breathe)

Douglas Lyons* (Chicken and Biscuits, "Fraggle Rock") - Represented by Matt Rodin

Daniel Mertzluftt (For You, Paige, Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical)

Itamar Moses (The Band's Visit, Completeness) - 6/5 Only

Zeniba Now (2021 Jonathan Larson Grant, 2020 Richard Rodgers Award)

Rona Siddiqui ("Flying Free" for Wicked's 16th Anniversary, A Strange Loop) - Represented by Fafa

Macy Schmidt (CEO/Founder The Broadway Sinfonietta, TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) - 6/9 Only

Alan Schmuckler (An American Tale, Night at the Museum) - 6/5 Only

Sam Willmott* (Bhangin' It, 2015 Jonathan Larson Grant)

*Not appearing in-person