Andrew Barth Feldman, Jennifer Damiano and More to Join LITTLE ME: GROWING UP BROADWAY Podcast

Marc Tumminelli and Little Me: Growing Up Broadway, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, is celebrating their one year anniversary with new episodes, as well as, their new "Spotlight" series. Little Me: Growing Up Broadway has surpassed 30,000 downloads since launching in March of 2020 and is expanding their vision welcoming industry professionals who have made magic behind the scenes in a new "spotlight" series. Find Little Me now at bpn.fm/littleme

Little Me's first spotlight guest is legendary youth talent agent Nancy Carson, who was recently featured in the FX/New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears and was instrumental in the careers of Spears, Cynthia Nixon, Lea Michele, Mandy Moore, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Miscia Barton, Ariana Grande, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon. Nancy shares her behind the scenes stories launching the careers of so many young people and the do's and don'ts for parents of kids in the business in the episode to be released on February 18, 2021.

Other upcoming episodes include original Annie film star, Aileen Quinn, Original Carrie star, Linzi Hateley, Tony Nominee for Next to Normal, Jennifer Damiano, Disney star, Maya Jade Frank, and a return of Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman.

Marc Tumminelli sits down with Broadway and film stars to dish about how it all got started on LITTLE ME: growing up Broadway! As a theater educator and the owner of Broadway Workshop, Marc, gets his guests to open up about the good, bad and ugly of being a child performer as well as share his own unique insight of seeing kids go from the classroom to Broadway, sometimes overnight and the parents waiting in the wings. Performers will share tales of backstage stories, nightmare auditions, opening nights, unexpected closings, stage moms and dads, wranglers, unemployment, college and more. Produced by the Broadway Podcast Network.

New episodes of the podcast will be available every Thursday exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at bpn.fm/littleme

The Podcast is be Available on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Marc Tumminelli is the founder of New York's top training program for young actors - Broadway Workshop - as well as the nonprofit - Project Broadway. Marc adapted the book, music & lyrics as well as directed the developmental workshop productions of the school editions for over 20 titles including; Spamalot, Addams Family, Head Over Heels, Zombie Prom and We Will Rock You now being licensed all over the world. Directing credits include: The Marvelous Wonderettes, Sweet Charity, Bring It On, Over the Tavern, I Love My Wife, Pippin, Carrie, Legally Blonde, Xanadu, Annie. As an actor, Marc has appeared as "Eugene" in Brighton Beach Memoirs, Biloxi Blues and Broadway Bound at theaters across the US and in GYPSY starring Patti LuPone, directed by Lonny Price. Marc is the host of the popular podcast LITTLE ME: Growing up Broadway on the Broadway Podcast Network.