Andre De Shields-Helmed AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' to Play NJPAC This Winter

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Ain't Misbehavin'. Experience the glory of the Harlem Renaissance in a musical production brimming with "contagious energy" (The New York Times).

Immerse yourself in the energetic, exuberant and effervescent world of the 1920s and '30s, from Manhattan nightclubs like the Cotton Club and Savoy Ballroom to Harlem rent parties with stride piano players banging out a new beat known as swing!

The cast for this production includes Johmaalya Adelekan (Armelia), Zurin Villanueva (Charlaine), Rheaume Crenshaw (Nell), Antwayn Hopper (Andre), musical direction from David Alan Bunn, and more to be announced.

NJPAC and Crossroads Theatre Company present an encore production of Ain't Misbehavin'. Tony nominee André De Shields (currently part of the cast of Mankind at Playwrights Horizons) returns to direct and choreograph this acclaimed production of the Fats Waller award-winning musical, which premiered during Crossroads Theatre Company's 2011-2012 season. The show was conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz.

Crossroads is also currently On The Road! While Crossroads Theatre Company awaits Fall 2019 for the arrival of the state-of-the-art New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, the Company will take their productions on the road in New Jersey. After their stop at NJPAC, they will present the world premiere of the cutting-edge satire Back to the Real, by Pia Wilson, at Rutgers University on May 28.

Tickets to see Ain't Misbehavin', running February 1-4, 2018, are available at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or the NJPAC Box Office.

Crossroads Theatre Company continues to lead the nation with its commitment to literary works that examine the African American experience so that it may be understood and appreciated by all people. When co-founders Ricardo Khan and L. Kenneth Richardson envisioned a space where, as actors, the two young men could work on substantive, non-stereotypical roles, little did they realize that their vision would grow into the major institution that it is today. Crossroads has filled an otherwise empty space on the cultural canvas of the country and the world, with a collective body of work that remains unparalleled by any other of culturally-specific theater in the nation by presenting over 50 world premieres. Crossroads forged its vision into reality through the development, production and touring of new works from throughout the African Diaspora where positive images of African American life, history and culture is celebrated. These honest theatrical portrayals helped move the consciousness of the nation forward. Crossroads continues to lead twenty-first century story-telling by building bridges of understanding and veracity between people of all backgrounds in this society and the world. Find out more at CrossroadsTheatreCompany.org.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., has the most diverse programming and audience of any performing arts center in the country, and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 8 million visitors (including over 1.6 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.





Related Articles