André De Shields, Donna McKechnie, Ann Reinking, and More Among the 2019 Theater Hall of Fame Inductees

The Theater Hall of Fame will induct eight new people in its 2019 roster. The inductees include actors André De Shields, Donna McKechnie, and Ann Reinking, producer Michael Price, designer Natasha Katz, director Marshall Mason, and playwrights Michael Feingold, and Thomas Meehan.

The 2019 Theater Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on November 18 at the Gershwin Theatre, by invite only.

Founded in 1971 by James M. Nederlander, Earl Blackwell and Gerard Oestriecher, the Theater Hall of Fame's primary mission is to annually honor lifetime achievement in the American theatre. To be considered for the ballot, the theatre professional must have 25 years on Broadway and five major production credits or be an Off-Broadway or regional theatre founder or pioneer. The voters are United States theatre critics and drama editors.

Visit theaterhalloffame.org for more information.





