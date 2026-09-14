André De Shields, Matt Doyle and John Lloyd Young to Celebrate Sinatra At Hunter College

A big-band stylist, saloon singer, and interpreter of the Great American Songbook, Frank Sinatra is a New York City legend, and this fall Hunter College will honor his enduring musical legacy with two performances at The Kaye Playhouse.

Presented by Hunter's American Voices, Frank Sinatra - From Band Singer to Icon will feature Tony Award winners and acclaimed jazz vocalists on Tuesday, October 6, and Wednesday, October 7, at 7 pm, in celebration of Italian American Heritage Month.

The production traces Sinatra's rise from big-band crooner to cultural icon, showcasing classic standards and timeless arrangements performed by some of today's most respected theater and jazz performers.

The concert lineup brings together celebrated stage and vocal talent, including:

Matt Doyle, Tony Award winner for his standout performance as Jamie in the Broadway revival of Company

John Lloyd Young, Tony Award winner for originating the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Jersey Boys

Max von Essen, Tony Award nominee for An American in Paris and veteran of major Broadway productions including Anastasia and LES MISERABLES

Hilary Kole, acclaimed jazz vocalist who co-created and starred in the hit Off-Broadway revue Our Sinatra, which ran for more than 1,300 performances

The newest addition to the bill is Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner André De Shields (Hadestown, The Wiz). When asked why he signed on, his answer was simple: he is an unabashed, lifelong Frank Sinatra fan and jumped at the chance to honor "The Voice" in his own signature style.

Musical accompaniment will be provided by Ryan Keberle's Big Band Living Legacy Project, a 15-piece jazz orchestra featuring pianist Adam Birnbaum that has earned high acclaim on the Kaye stage.

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