An Evening of Love Songs with Michael Feinstein

Mar. 28, 2022  
Standard Time with Michael Feinstein A Century of Romance: 100 Years of Love Songs Michael Feinstein, Artistic Director with Special Guest Catherine Russell New York's own Grammy-winning vocalist Catherine Russell joins entertainer extraordinaire Michael Feinstein, "the apogee of the [cabaret] art form" (Broadway World), as he leads the audience through a musical journey of love songs, including "What a Difference a Day Made" and "Come Rain or Come Shine"-made all-the-more unforgettable by his fascinating stories, humor, and inimitable charisma. a??a??a??a??a??a?? Three Easy Ways to Purchase: - carnegiehall.org - CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800 (Monday through Friday, 10 AM-8 PM; Saturday and Sunday, 12 PM-8 PM) - Box Office at 57th and Seventh (Monday through Friday, 11 AM-8 PM; Saturday and Sunday, 12 PM-8 PM)



