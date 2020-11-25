Amy Adams Talks DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Adaptation on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
The film is set to star Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Pino and more.
Amy Adams joined Live With Kelly and Ryan, and spoke about being in the upcoming "Dear Evan Hansen" film adaptation! The film will star Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Pino, Isaac Powell and more.
Check out the clip below!
Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal, and profoundly contemporary, musical about what happens when we let a lie consume us. This groundbreaking musical - featuring a book by Tony-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - examines what it means to be alive.
Platt received a Grammy Award for his role on the DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt stars on The Politician, produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan (Glee) and co-starring Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch.
