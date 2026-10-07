American Popular Song Society to Open 2026–2027 Season

The American Popular Song Society (APSS) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve and promote the legacy of popular music, American Popular Song Society will star their new season this Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 2:00 PM, at their new home, Grace & St. Paul Church, 123 West 71st Street (between Broadway and Columbus). There will be two programs for the first gathering of the 2026 – 2027 Season. The show is open to the public.

Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed and Something Blue - The afternoon opens with songs built around this classic theme.

Gone But Not Forgotten - Presenting a new series celebrating songwriters who are no longer with us, which will a part of some other programs this season:

Plus some other surprises!

Tickets: $20 for non-members. Members are free.

Still Roaring After All These Years: The Roar of the Greasepaint

Saturday, November 1,2026 2:00pm

Michael Lavine will present an afternoon concert devoted to the songs of Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley. The centerpiece of the event will be their 1965 Broadway musical The Roar of the Greasepaint—The Smell of the Crowd. Its dazzling score includes the hit songs “Who Can I Turn To?” and “Look at That Face.” The cast will include Jon Peterson (Drama Desk nominee), legendary cabaret star Steve Ross, and nouveau vaudevillian Bryce Edwards. Esteemed music journalist and longtime board member Will Friedwald will discuss the history, evolution, and importance of this six-time Tony-nominated show, with what has been called “one of the best Broadway scores ever.” Besides the songs from Greasepaint, they will perform some of the other great Bricusse-Newley songs such as “What Kind of Fool Am I?” and “Pure Imagination” and others

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 18 Hrs 28 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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