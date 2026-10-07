American Popular Song Society to Open 2026–2027 Season
The nonprofit organization will present two programs at Grace & St. Paul Church, featuring performances by Steve Ross, Jon Peterson, Ann Kittredge, and Broadway stars.
The American Popular Song Society (APSS) is a nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve and promote the legacy of popular music, American Popular Song Society will star their new season this Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 2:00 PM, at their new home, Grace & St. Paul Church, 123 West 71st Street (between Broadway and Columbus). There will be two programs for the first gathering of the 2026 – 2027 Season. The show is open to the public.
Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed and Something Blue - The afternoon opens with songs built around this classic theme.
Gone But Not Forgotten - Presenting a new series celebrating songwriters who are no longer with us, which will a part of some other programs this season:
- John Wallowitch, represented by the Crown Prince of Cabaret, Steve Ross, with Drama Desk Award nominee Jon Peterson singing two of John's songs.
- Francesca Blumenthal, with songs performed by cabaret stars Ann Kittredge and Eric Michael Gillett, among others.
- Dick Gallagher, the beloved composer of Whoop-Dee-Doo! and When Pigs Fly, presented by his longtime collaborator Mark Waldrop, with Broadway stars John Treacy Egan and George Dvorsky, plus Ethan Mathias, Kosta Stoychev, and Mark himself.
Plus some other surprises!
Tickets: $20 for non-members. Members are free.
Still Roaring After All These Years: The Roar of the Greasepaint
Saturday, November 1,2026 2:00pm
Michael Lavine will present an afternoon concert devoted to the songs of Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley. The centerpiece of the event will be their 1965 Broadway musical The Roar of the Greasepaint—The Smell of the Crowd. Its dazzling score includes the hit songs “Who Can I Turn To?” and “Look at That Face.” The cast will include Jon Peterson (Drama Desk nominee), legendary cabaret star Steve Ross, and nouveau vaudevillian Bryce Edwards. Esteemed music journalist and longtime board member Will Friedwald will discuss the history, evolution, and importance of this six-time Tony-nominated show, with what has been called “one of the best Broadway scores ever.” Besides the songs from Greasepaint, they will perform some of the other great Bricusse-Newley songs such as “What Kind of Fool Am I?” and “Pure Imagination” and others
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...