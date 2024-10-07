American Classical Orchestra Continues 40th Season With Chamber Music Concert THE TROUT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Classical Orchestra continues its 40th anniversary season with a chamber music concert performed in New York's prestigious University Club on October 30 at 7:30 pm.

The first of three such intimate concerts, the program showcases works by Schubert and Beethoven played on period instruments, duplicating the private settings in which this music was first heard. The evening includes a complimentary pre-performance cocktail reception offering audience members an opportunity to interact with the artists.

Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 7:30 pm

University Club of New York, 1 West 54th Street

Complimentary pre-performance cocktail reception at 6:30 pm

Aisslinn Nosky, violin

Kate Goddard, viola

Myron Lutzke, cello

Nicholas Kleinman, double bass

Mike Cheng-Yu Lee, fortepiano

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A Major, D.667 (The Trout)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 70, No. 2

This engaging performance takes place at the University Club of New York, a private club chartered in 1865 for the “promotion of literature and art.” The evening presents Schubert's light-hearted Piano Quintet, commissioned in 1819 by the wealthy music lover Sylvester Paumgartner, who specified that the work had to use a unique combination of instruments: piano, violin, viola, cello, and double bass. Schubert expanded the work by adding a fifth movement to the standard four-movement form, so that he could include a theme and variation movement based on the tune of Paumgartner's favorite Schubert song, Die Forelle, (The Trout).

The evening also includes Beethoven's Trio in E-flat major Op. 70 No. 2, written for piano, violin, and cello, composed in 1808 in Vienna at the home of Countess Marie Erdödy and dedicated to her. Beethoven expanded the trio form in this work, adding a fourth movement that elevated it to the level of a symphony and lasting thirty to forty minutes. It is the composer's earliest work with movements in three different keys.

Tickets, priced at $125 for this special concert and cocktail reception, are exclusively available at aconyc.org or by calling the ACO at (212) 362-2727, ext.4.