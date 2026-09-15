American Chamber Ensemble to Perform at Hofstra University

The American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 61st Anniversary, will be in concert on Sunday, October 11 at 3 PM, presented by The Music Department of Hofstra University, performing music for various combinations of piano, clarinet and strings at Helene Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center on California Avenue in Hempstead, NY, with performances by ACE core members, faculty members, former students and our current ACE student winner, Roberto Oquendo.

They'll present works by Bernstein, contemporary composer Paul Basler, Amy Beach, Florence Price, Stephen Foster and others. Special guests will be soprano Tammy Hensrud, the Sayville Chorale, Karen DiMartino conducting, cellist Deborah Sepe and Roberto Oquendo, French horn.

Directed by Marilyn Lehman, assisted by Mindy Dragovich, ACE was founded in 1965 by pianist Blanche Abram and clarinetist Naomi Drucker. In residence at Hofstra University, the ensemble explores the great chamber music literature for piano, strings, woodwinds and voice and presents performances featuring world-class artists. ACE consists of the finest freelance musicians in the New York area and has been cited by critics for their superb presentations of chamber masterworks. Their latest CDs on Elysium are American Clarinet Treasures, featuring core members of ACE performing works by George Kleinsinger, Virgil Thomson, Daniel Gregory Mason, Elliott Carter, Douglas Moore and Gary Schocker, with guest artist Stanley Drucker and The American Chamber Ensemble Plays Peter Schickele, which features five of this modern master's most important chamber works.

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