American Ballet Theatre to Premiere THE RITUAL by Gabe Stone Shayer
Tune in on Sunday, December 13 at 7:30 P.M.
The Ritual, created by American Ballet Theatre Soloist Gabe Stone Shayer, will premiere on Sunday, December 13 at 7:30 P.M., as part of Lincoln Center at Home (#LincolnCenterAtHome). Filmed on the Lincoln Center campus in September of this year, The Ritual is performed by Shayer and ABT Principal Dancer Cassandra Trenary. The work will premiere digitally on Lincoln Center at Home and American Ballet Theatre's YouTube channel.
Set to Góða Tungl recorded by Samaris, The Ritual represents the last movement of a larger work Shayer choreographed over the summer of 2020. Describing the work, he explained, "The Ritual represents human discovery. Performing at Lincoln Center in a different capacity was a manifestation of how we all need to find a new way to move forward. It was sort of an exploration of a familiar place that we often call home."
The Ritual, created and filmed under strict COVID-19 safety protocols, is part of Lincoln Center at Home, activating Lincoln Center's outdoor campus with small-scale performances, arts and civic engagements, and more.
For more information on American Ballet Theatre, please visit www.abt.org. For more information on Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, please visit www.LincolnCenter.org.
