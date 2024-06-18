Amelia Collins Will Hold Charity Event at The Broadway Inspired Rosevale Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Knicks City Dancer, Miss America Top 10 Finisher and Miss New York, Amelia Collins, is teaming up with the Broadway inspired Rosevale Room at the Civilian Hotel along with the Miss New York Org. for an exclusive event to fundraise money for women's scholarships.

This New York City socialite event will feature items for auction from Miss New York, Amelia Collin's Miss America wardrobe, jewelry from Christi Sothers, a week vacation in a private home in the Cayman Islands, a weekend getaway at Treetopia in hopes to raise at least $10,000 for the 501c3 non profit organization.

The Miss America program has launch many Broadway careers including former president of Actors Equity, Kate Shindle, and Broadway star, Kristen Chenowith.

As part of the Miss America pageant the Miss New York Scholarship Competition, Inc. is organized exclusively for a charitable purpose and consist of a board of directors whom are all unpaid volunteers and whose mission is to provide career-readiness and leadership education for young women from the state of New York through educational programming, mentorship camps, and other annual event.

Miss Collins's event will take place Saturday, June 29th, 2024 at 6:00pm at The Rosevale Room with an exclusive VIP after party at the Starchild Rooftop.

To attend the event, please RSVP to the Miss New York Org at megan@miss-newyork.org (VIP after party tickets can be purchased by request)