Amber Williams Takes Over Our Instagram Today for STICK FLY at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Amber Williams is taking over our Instagram today, February 18, to take our followers behind the scenes of Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' production of Stick Fly by Lydia Diamond.

The LeVay family's annual summer vacation to Martha's Vineyard is thrown into a state of disarray by long-standing tensions, sibling rivalries and a drunken game of Scrabble. This Outer Critics Circle Nominee for Outstanding New Broadway Play explores class, race and generational dynamics through the eyes of a modern African-American family.

