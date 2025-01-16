Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes In Motion Announces MASTER CLASS, BIG JUICY LIVE BLUES FLOW: REVIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion has announced the Master Class, Big Juicy Live Blues Flow: REVIVAL on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 6pm at 412 Broadway, Tribeca, NYC.

For the last 12 plus years Sheri Celentano and Johnny Holleran have joined forces to create a dynamic, spiritual experience of yoga and music. This project has been across the States and in Europe, has served yoga centers, music and yoga festivals as well as the youth of NYC at the Rubin Museum. From Bonnaroo Festival, Canadian Yoga Festivals, German Yoga Conferences to small group classes, music and yoga together bring harmony to your very being! Allow us to transport you into a world of movement , sound and depth.

Sheri brings her Brooklyn Sass, Vinyasa Flow and deep sense of compassion paired with a fiery and nurturing nature, while Johnny, coming from the West Coast of Ireland brings masterful guitar playing, deep soulful singing and solid earth energy.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul. Our education program, Notes in Motion, brings inclusive dance programs to the NYC Public Schools in styles including modern, ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, Latin, African, and more. Programs are united by our singular approach to dance education, The Movement Exchange Method, which combines technical instruction with creative skill-building and collaborative learning. We aim to provide access to the art form of dance to inspire the next generation of dance appreciators.

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 130 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has tours to festivals, presents open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.

