Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Present Immersive Preview of EXPOSED

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present an immersive performance on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 7PM at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio. Tickets start at $30.

For this immersive performance, audiences will preview Exposed (premiering March 11-13, 2027 at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center) in and around all the various spaces of the 6,000 sq. foot studio venue. This unique and intimate performance allows audiences to get up close with the performers and move with them throughout the space during the 45-minute performance. The performance will be followed by a short Latin dance workshop with Notes in Motion Teaching Artists. Refreshments will be served.

The Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, they present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Amanda Selwyn

(Artistic Director/Choreographer) founded Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre in 2000 and, in 27 seasons, has directed over 275 productions, developed a network of artists, and created Notes in Motion's dance education program. Amanda recently taught workshops and residencies at Peridance, Bucknell University, Hofstra University, NYU, SUNY New Paltz, BMCC, Baruch, New Women, NY, the NY Gender Conference, and Temple University. Her work has been presented twice on Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out, at Tribeca PAC, American Dance Guild Festival, DUMBO Dance Festival, APAP, COOL NY, Wassaic Dance, WestFest, Movement Research, Dixon Place, NYU's Women and Theater conference, Dance Teacher Summit, and Pushing Progress. Amanda led workshops at 3 Face to Face conferences. Grants: NYSCA, Harkness Foundation, Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, Hyde and Watson Foundation, Vogler Foundation, Friars Foundation, The O'Donnell-Green Music and Dance Foundation, Dizzy Feet Foundation, Bronx Arts Council, DCLA, NYC Council, Manhattan Borough President, MetLife, and Bossak/Heilbron Foundation. Amanda participated in the Choreographer's Lab program at Jacob's Pillow. She has a 500-hour yoga teacher's certification, teaching yoga privately and at Crunch Gym. She holds a Master's degree from NYU Tisch and a Bachelor's from Northwestern University in theatre, women's studies, and dance.

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