Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Launch Spring 2026 Community Programs

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre (ASDT)'s acclaimed dance education program, Notes in Motion, offers Community and Family Programs, Events and Performances on evenings and weekends. These programs include multi-cultural workshops in different dance styles and techniques, get moving programs, faculty engagement, professional dance performances from Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre with artist talkbacks, nutrition and lifestyle coaching - interactive learning that multi-generations experience together.

Programs include physical dance classes, small group creative exploration, critical feedback, work sharing, work time, props, costumes, live and recorded music, and writing exercises. Community programs can be linked to community goals, challenges, and social issues, or organized around the process of making dance theatre. Many community programs culminate in a performance presentation created by program participants. For more info, visit https://notesinmotion.org/school-programs/community-events-and-performances/.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre also performs selections from its rich repertory at its partner schools for school assemblies or as part of a Community Out-of-School Time Program. Some performances are followed by a workshop or discussion about the content of the performance, careers in dance, as well as training, rehearsing, and understanding the process of creating dance. Since 2000, Notes in Motion/Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has partnered with 219 New York City schools to bring inclusive dance education programs to thousands of underserved 3K-12th grade students throughout all 5 boroughs. Each program is tailored to the specific needs and population of each school, guided by Notes in Motion's singular approach to arts education: the Movement Exchange Method, which combines technical dance instruction with creative skill building and collaborative learning. Programs foster self-discovery, risk-taking, and leadership development - vital life skills which dance education nurtures by design and that have faltered during the pandemic.

In the 2024-25 school year, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre partnered with 79 schools, offered programs in 34 city council districts, and presented 57 community events, 104 unique school programs, and 5,560 dance class sessions. Through these and other programming, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre taught over 20,000 students last year. For more information, visit https://notesinmotion.org/school-partners/.

"From the inception of Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre, I have been driven by the vision that you cannot create dance in the now unless you are thinking about audiences of the future."

Upcoming Events

March 2026

Atlas High School, Queens - March 19

Community Performance: Exposed (excerpt)

Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio, NYC - March 24

Guest Artist Series: Teaching Dance Through Play

PS 277, Bronx - March 25

PS 104, Queens - March 27

PS 148, Queens - March 30

April 2026

PS 104, Queens - April 1, April 17

PS 340, Bronx - April 16, April 24

PS 277, Bronx - April 29

PS 177, Queens - April 29, 2026

Multicultural Assembly

May 2026

PS 277, Bronx - May 18, May 28

PS 148, Queens - May 18

MS588 Brooklyn Middle School for Art and Philosophy - May 8, 2026

Staff & Teachers Appreciation Workshop

Astor Collegiate Academy - May 9, 2026

Meditation & Yoga for Parents

IS 581K - The Middle School of Media, Law, and Fine Arts - May 20, 2026

IS 581 Middle School of Media, Law and Fine Arts, Brooklyn - May 20, 2026

Community Forum Event: Dance Around the World

June 2026

PS 277, Bronx - June 11

PS 340, Bronx - June 10, June 17

PS 35, Bronx - June 10, 2026

Family Engagement Events: Dance Around the World

IS 190, Bronx - June 26, 2026

Community Performance: Exposed (excerpt)