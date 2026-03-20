Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Present Preview Performances Of EXPOSED

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will reveal its 26th Annual Performance Season with preview performances of Exposed, set for Friday and Saturday, May 1-2, 2026 at 7PM at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio.

The Full Theatrical Premiere of Exposed is slated for April 2027 at New York Live Arts. Exposed explores a raw relentlessness human drive to climb -physically, emotionally, and spiritually and the vulnerability, vision, and courage required to transcend and rise. The piece features scenic design by Rob Dutiel, costume design by Anna-Alisa Belous, lighting design by Dan Ozminkowski and Selwyn's company of 15 dancers including: Torrey Harada, Manon Hallay, Ashley McQueen, Kevin Avila, Emanuele Fiore, Gianna Guzzo, Misaki Hayama, Isaac Kerr, Minseon Kim Jeun, Jack Randel, Oscar Antonio Rodriguez, Lauren Russo, and apprentices Alexa Garzon, Alisha Khatwani, and Madeline Kuhlke.

Throughout the piece, the dancers will transform the stage into a dynamic playground of semi-transparent steps and screens that conceal, distort, confound, beckon, and demand resilience. The dancers move from being constrained and hidden in the maze of obstacles to an unburdening, soaring with a potential of growth.

The Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, they present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.