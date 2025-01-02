Amabassador Theatre Group Announces New Vienna Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ATG Entertainment DE has announced plans to build a new state of the art performing arts space in Vienna.

ATG will partner with the City of Vienna and Wien Holding to construct a new venue in the Prater, a public park located in the Leopoldstadt district.

The project, to be named Theater im Prater, will feature a seating capacity of 1,800, and is intended for international musical productions.

The project is currently set to become the largest privately financed theatre development in Austria in the last 100 years, as ATG Entertainment will solely capitalize the construction costs.

The developers are aiming for a late 2027 opening. The venue is expected to generate an estimated annual economic benefit of €157 million for the city.

Joachim Hilke, Chief Executive for Europe at ATG Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, noting, “we are very pleased to be here in Vienna to build a world-class theatre in the Prater.”

“ATG Entertainment wants to host outstanding and spectacular shows for audiences in Vienna and the many musical tourists,” Hilke continued. “I am sure that the Theater im Prater will enhance Vienna’s reputation for musical theatre and will sustainably strengthen this cultural metropolis in the heart of Europe.”