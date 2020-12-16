Almost Tangible Announces New 'Audio For Good' Release, Hans Christian Andersen's THE FIR TREE

Multi-award winning immersive audio production company releases "The Fir Tree" by Hans Christian Andersen, an all new translation and adaptation narrated by Carl Prekopp with Les Dennis as the Fir Tree.

As part of their Audio For Good initiative, Almost Tangible is streaming the production on their website, free of charge, while encouraging listeners to donate what they can to a Christmas fundraiser for AgeUK.

Set against the backdrop of Christmas, "The Fir Tree" is a bittersweet tale about living in the moment and not letting life pass you by - a wonderfully evocative listen for young and old alike.

Recorded remotely in Covid lockdown, this classic tale has been adapted with immersive, binaural audio and multi-layered soundscapes weaving through the narration.

Produced by the creative team and cast behind Almost Tangible's multi-award winning productions of Macbeth and "The Little Match Girl"

Almost Tangible is a creative platform founded by innovative entrepreneur and actress Charlotte Melén

In the forest stands a young fir tree, eager to be fully grown and become a magnificent Christmas Tree - "oh, grow, grow, become big and old" - but when he is finally chosen the world isn't quite what he'd dreamed...

An exhilarating feast for the ears and the senses - suffused with evocative music and vivid, immersive soundscapes from award-winning composer and sound designer Jon Nicholls - this classic Christmas tale has plenty of resonance in today's world. H.C. Andersen is famed for his fairytales, which often reveal aspects of humanity that can be dark and brutal. In this story, he addresses the reckless abandonment of youth, taking freedoms and fortune for granted, and the loneliness that all-too-often comes with old age.

Recorded remotely during Covid lockdown, the story is narrated by Carl Prekopp (Silver medal, Audio Performer Of The Year @ Audio Production Awards for 'Little Match Girl') and features Les Dennis (Family Fortunes) as the Fir Tree with Clare Perkins, Georgia Henshaw, Clare Corbett, Natalie Dew, and Josh Manning supplying additional character voices.

Almost Tangible is releasing The Fir Tree in support of Age UK, who work tirelessly providing vital services that offer companionship, advice and support for older people facing later life alone. Until the end of the year, The Fir Tree can be streamed directly from their website almost-tangible.com and listeners are encouraged to pay-what-you-can in the form of a donation on JustGiving.

Director Carl Prekopp says: "H. C. Andersen brings magic and joy to children without ever talking down to them or sugar coating the darker aspects within his Fairytales. In fact, I think they were written for an adult audience as much as they were for kids. And maybe even more so; that it is not the child who has it read to them at bed-time that needs to learn from the messages contained within the pages, but the one who is reading it aloud to them."

The Fir Tree is available on www.almost-tangible.com