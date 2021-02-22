Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

All the Musical References You Might Have Missed on RuPaul's Drag Race's Unverified Rusical

The season 13 queens parodied Chicago, Les Miserables, The Pirates of Penzance, and more!

Feb. 22, 2021  

Each season on RuPaul's Drag Race, the queens take part in parody "Rusicals," and this season was no different!

Season 13's Denali, Elliott with Two Ts, Gottmik, Kandy Muse, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tina Burner, and Utica Queen put on quite the show with Social Media: The Unverified Rusical.

Did you catch these musical references?

1. Tina Burner channeled her inner Cabaret with her character "Em-She."

2. Olivia Lux sharing a few of her Favorite Things about Face-look!

3. Heart, livestream, tweet, resume... sounds like a Cell Phone Block Tango!

4. Utica Queen rapping Pirates of Penzance-style as Lady Tweets

5. Don't rain on Rosé's parade!

6. What is it you can't face?

7. Do you see the people's posts?

Watch the full performance below!

Tune in to VH1 on Fridays (8PM ET/PT) for RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 as the fabulous queens continue to vie for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $100,000.


