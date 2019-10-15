All New York's A Stage: Spotlight on Local Theater Coming Up in the Bronx and Staten Island!

Click Here for More Articles on All New York's a Stage

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment recently launched ALL NEW YORK'S A STAGE, the first-ever campaign dedicated to raising the visibility of our vibrant local theater industry, which is made up of small venues, companies and related organizations throughout the five boroughs. Now through October 31, New Yorkers and visitors can explore the ALL NEW YORK'S A STAGE website, localtheater.nyc, created with partner Show-Score.com, to discover an exciting array of more than 200 performances and events throughout the city.

To celebrate this exciting new initiative, BroadwayWorld has teamed up with the Mayor's Office to shine a spotlight on local productions from small theatre companies in the New York City area. Today, we take a closer look at upcoming productions in the Bronx and Staten Island!

Superstars!

When: October 19, 2019

Where: St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus's Church

About: Come for wonderful evening of fantastic singing, featuring our August auditions winners Sopranos Gina Hanzlik, Chantelle Grant, Tenor Hyunho Cho, Baritone Joseph Gansert all accompanied by a full orchestra conducted by Maestro Alan Aurelia. Music from Verdi's Rigoletto, Mascagni's Cavalleria Rusticana, Lehar's Das Land Des Lachelns, Rossini's Barber of Seville also "Somewhere Over The Rainbow", "Crazy" by Willie Nelson, "Some Enchanted Evening". So come and have some enchanted evening! FREE for students and children.

Staten Island Jazz Festival

When: October 19, 2019

Where: St. George Theatre

About: Experience Staten Island's longest-running jazz festival hosted by Sheila Anderson, author and on-air personality, WBGO, 88.3 FM on October, 19 2019. Universal Temple of the Arts (UTA) will celebrate its legacy of promoting, preserving and presenting jazz in the grand, beautifully restored St. George Theatre, a gem within the famous neighborhood of St. George, 2 blocks from the Staten Island Ferry, with on-site parking. For over three decades, UTA has presented the Staten Island JAZZ Festival to critical acclaim and loyal audiences. Regardless of the borough, city, state or country enthusiasts and lovers of jazz come from, a unique and memorable experience, which UTA consistently produces, awaits every ticket holder. In fact, 90% of survey responses from attendees confirm that the festival offers affordable entertainment options, and they look forward to the event every October.

¡Fuego! Remember the Fires

When: October 19, 2019

Where: Pregones Theater

About: Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, in partnership with We Stay/Nos Quedamos, WNET • Thirteen, and Indie Lens Pop-Up, presents a multi-part afternoon arts and humanities program on the subject of the Bronx fires!

I. FILM SCREENING - Scenes from Decade of Fire: In the 1970s, fires raged through the South Bronx. Abandoned by landlords and city officials, nearly a half million residents were displaced from their beloved neighborhood. With the help of fellow survivors, filmmaker and Bronx native Vivian Vázquez Irizarry tells the story of the residents who banded together amidst the rubble and built a better future for their community. Decade of Fire premieres nationally on PBS Independent Lens on 4 November 2019.

II. PLAY READING - Scenes from TORCHED! The Mostly True Story Behind The South Bronx Fires: Conceived and directed by Pregones/PRTT's Artistic Director Rosalba Rolón, TORCHED! sets straight the story of the neighborhood that went up in flames. A rich mix of investigative theater and oral history, the developing story draws from testimony of Bronxites who lived through the devastation to tell their own stories. The world premiere of the fully produced musical is forthcoming during Pregones/PRTT's 2020-2021 season.

III. CONVERSATION - The makers and shakers behind Decade of Fire and TORCHED!, including Ms. Vázquez, Ms. Rolón, and Bronx multidisciplinary media maker Edwin Pagán (Latin Horror, Seis del Sur, Latinos Beyond Reel), will highlight key themes, controversial facts, and ongoing activist opportunities related to the Bronx fires and their aftermath.

IV. WALKING TOUR - Local residents, media and arts enthusiasts, and history buffs of all stripes and ages are invited to join in a walking tour led by renowned Bronx experts Elena Martínez (Bronx Music Heritage Center, City Lore) and Petr Stand (We Stay/Nos Quedamos, KRVC/Kingsbridge Riverdale Van Cortlandt). The walk route will include points of interest and infamy, known and unknown, in the long history of the Bronx fires. Wear comfortable shoes and bring your own personal stories to share!

Be sure to check back next week for even more local theatre from the ALL NEW YORK'S A STAGE initiative. For additional information, visit: localtheater.nyc.





