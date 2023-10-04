Alicia Keys Says the Goal is Broadway for HELL'S KITCHEN

Keys also reveals that she has written four new songs for the musical.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

The Public’s world premiere musical HELL’S KITCHEN, featuring music & lyrics by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys has not yet started off-Broadway previews, but Keys already has her sights set on the next big thing. 

"I am thinking a lot about ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ and obviously the goal for it to be tremendously beloved and really something that comes into the world in a way that is just like a storm, an incredible storm," she told the New York Times. "And the goal, obviously, is to transfer to Broadway. So that’s heavy on my mind."

She goes on to explain what the musical is (and isn't) all about. "This is not Tina Turner, this is not the Temptations, this is not MJ, this is not Carole King — although all of those are phenomenal. It’s really so much more about relationships and identity and trying to find who you are, which I think is a continuous theme in all of our lives: Who are we? Who do we want to be? Who are we becoming?"

Keys also reveals that the musical will feature four new songs, plus some of her biggest hits, including "Fallin’," "No One," "Girl on Fire," "If I Ain’t Got You," and "Empire State of Mind."

Read the full interview at the New York Times. 

The new musical, with music supervision by Emmy and Grammy winner Adam Blackstone and choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, is directed by Tony nominee Michael Greif.

The complete cast of HELL’S KITCHEN includes Shoshana Bean (Jersey), Chad Carstarphen (Ray/Ensemble), Reid Clarke (Ensemble), Chloe Olivernaz Davis (Ensemble), Nico DeJesus (Ensemble), Brandon Victor Dixon (Davis), Timothy L. Edwards (Ensemble), Desmond Sean Ellington (Understudy), Badia Farha (Understudy), Vanessa Ferguson (Tiny/Ensemble), David A. Guzman (Ensemble), Crystal Monee Hall (Crystal/Ensemble), Gianna Harris (Understudy), Jakeim Hart (Q/Ensemble), Chris Lee (Knuck), Jackie Leon (Jessica/Ensemble), Kecia Lewis (Miss Liza Jane), Raechelle Manalo (Ensemble), Jade Milan (Understudy), Maleah Joi Moon (Ali), Onyxx Noel (Understudy), Susan Oliveras (Understudy), Sarah Parker (Ensemble), William Roberson (Understudy), Niki Saludez (Ensemble), Mariand Torres (Maria/Ensemble), Donna Vivino (Understudy), Lamont Walker II (Riq/Ensemble), and Oscar Whitney Jr. (Understudy).

HELL’S KITCHEN features scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and prop management by Claire M. Kavanah. The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt, music coordination by Kristy Norter, and music direction by Dominic Fallacaro. Danny Maly serves as production stage manager and Tiffany N. Robinson and Luisa Sánchez Colón as stage managers.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus




