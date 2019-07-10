Alice Ripley Will Return to THE PINK UNICORN in August

Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley will return to the role of Trisha Lee in their production of Elise Forier Edie's The Pink Unicorn in collaboration with Nancy Manocherian's the cell (338 W 23rd Street) Tuesday, August 13 through Sunday, August 25, 2019. Directed by Amy E. Jones, Ripley initially played a critically acclaimed limited engagement of the production, which was ultimately extended, in May 2019. Tickets will go on sale Monday, July 15.



Trisha Lee is a Christian widow living in a conservative Texas town. Her life is suddenly upended when her 14-year-old daughter Jolene announces she is genderqueer and starting a chapter of the Gay and Straight Alliance at the local high school. In The Pink Unicorn, Trisha recounts her story about facing a crisis she never saw coming, at a time when transgender people and gender issues weren't even on her radar.



The Out of the Box Theatrics production of The Pink Unicorn was heralded as "an extraordinary, spellbinding solo show" by Gay City News and a "brilliantly wise and inspiring work with a powerful message" by NY Theatre Now. TheatreScene referred to Alice Ripley's work "astounding" while The New Yorker raved that she "fully inhabits the role, employing a profound command of inflection and mannerism that makes her character engrossingly genuine and conversational; she finds humor in the most unexpected places." The Pink Unicorn was originally produced in Washington, D.C. by DogTown Theatre in 2013 and has been performed throughout the U.S. and Canada, including a run at United Solo Theatre Festival in New York, where Elise Forier Edie won "Best Storyteller."



Alice Ripley won critical acclaim and the 2009 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Diana Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal. Alice also received Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her work in Next to Normal Off-Broadway (Second Stage) and a Helen Hayes Award for the production at Arena Stage. Ms. Ripley received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her work as conjoined twin Violet Hilton in the cult hit Side Show.



The creative team for The Pink Unicorn includes costume designer Hunter Dowell, stage manager Tina Scariano, and the cell's Associate Director, Brian Reager.



The Pink Unicorn is produced by Out of the Box Theatrics (Liz Flemming, Founding Artistic Director), the cell Theatre (Nancy Manocherian, Founding Artistic Director and Kira Smiring, Artistic Director), with producing consultant, Charlotte Cohn.



